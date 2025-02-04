It's better than Marcus Rashford and Flick knows it: 'In two months he'll debut with Barça...'

Marcus Rashford was very close to becoming a new player for Barça, but he ultimately chose Aston Villa. The Catalan club had negotiated a loan with Manchester United until the end of the season, but Ansu Fati's continuity prevented the agreement from reaching a good conclusion. Now, the void left by Rashford will be filled by a star who promises to be much better and whom Hansi Flick already knows.

Marcus Rashford says farewell to Barça

Marcus Rashford, faced with the lack of solutions offered by Deco, didn't want to wait any longer for Barça. His intention was to change scenery after losing prominence at Old Trafford, but the culé club couldn't guarantee him a spot on the team. With the transfer market nearing its close, Rashford chose to accept Aston Villa's offer.

| @astonvilla

The team led by Unai Emery needed to strengthen its attack and offered him minutes and continuity. Rashford, convinced it was the best option, decided to accept Aston Villa's offer to leave Manchester United. That's why, in Barça's context, Hansi Flick still needs an offensive reinforcement and it seems he has found it in La Masia.

Hansi Flick requests reinforcements and La Masia responds

With Pau Víctor almost without minutes, Barça finds itself short of attacking options. Hansi Flick has blind faith in his starting trio and only Ferran Torres regularly acts as a substitute. The lack of alternatives worries the coach, who has requested an internal solution.

After learning about Marcus Rashford, the option that most convinces Hansi Flick is Dani Rodríguez, one of La Masia's greatest promises. At 19 years old, the winger has shown he has the talent necessary to make the leap to the first team. However, his debut will have to wait due to a physical problem.

| @dani10rdguez

Dani Rodríguez already has a return date

Dani Rodríguez suffered a hamstring injury in his left leg a few weeks ago. Barça's medical team estimates he will be out for about two months. His absence has stalled his progression, just when he was about to make the leap under Hansi Flick's orders.

Despite this setback, the German coach still counts on him and hopes he can join as soon as he recovers. Those who know Dani Rodríguez assure that he has more potential than Marcus Rashford. His speed, dribbling, and ability to associate make him a very interesting piece for the future and Hansi Flick knows it.

In fact, before the injury, Dani Rodríguez was by far the best in the culé reserve team. He already showed his talent last summer by leading the U-19 to become champions. Now, his next goal will be to enter Hansi Flick's rotation.