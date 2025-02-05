First refereeing decision for Real Madrid-Atleti: 'Vinícius Júnior won't like it'

Real Madrid has issued a very forceful official statement against the refereeing of the last matchday. The entity, presided over by Florentino Pérez, has described the refereeing system as "flawed." The white club didn't hesitate to label the incident as a "refereeing scandal" and emphasized that this "is not an isolated case."

Real Madrid's statement has initiated a war against Spanish refereeing. In this regard, Real Madrid feels frustration over what they consider erroneous decisions that have affected their performance. The criticism is especially focused on the refereeing of the last matchday, where, according to the club, errors were made that harmed their team.

| E-Noticies

Vinícius Júnior already knows what will happen in the classic

Amid this controversy, the RFEF has appointed César Soto Grado as the referee for the classic between Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid next Saturday. This decision has caused great discomfort in the white club, especially in Vinícius Júnior.

Vinícius already had a bad experience with Soto Grado in the past. The referee was responsible for sanctioning the Brazilian forward with two matches for his behavior in the match against Valencia. An episode that remains in the player's mind and is considered a delicate issue in the club.

Vinícius's discomfort adds to the widespread unease within Real Madrid, which considers that this appointment could create a tense atmosphere in such a significant match.

| Europa Press

Discontent over refereeing decisions

Real Madrid doesn't intend to hide their discontent over the choice of Soto Grado for such an important match as the classic. The relationship between the referee and the club became strained after the sanction to Vinícius Júnior, a consequence of a controversial action between the Brazilian and Stole Dimitrievski, Valencia's goalkeeper. Furthermore, the appointment of Soto Grado has also raised doubts about the impartiality of the refereeing in such a significant encounter.

VAR is also under the club's scrutiny, which considers that decisions in key situations haven't always been fair or consistent. As the classic approaches, the controversy surrounding the refereeing increases, and Real Madrid continues to press for firmer measures to be taken.

A classic marked by controversy

The classic between Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated of the season, but also one of the most controversial.

With the discontent surrounding the refereeing and the appointment of Soto Grado, the match promises to be full of tension. Even so, it seems that refereeing decisions will continue to be a topic of conversation before and after the match. Vinícius Júnior will have to be careful.