Robert Lewandowski continues to demonstrate his importance at FC Barcelona with decisive goals. His goal against Alavés secured three key points in the fight for LaLiga and raised his tally to 30 goals in just 32 matches. At 36 years old, the Polish player maintains an elite level, establishing himself as one of the best "9" in the world today.

Laporta and Deco plan the future of the forward line

Despite his excellent performance, the management doesn't want to rely solely on Robert Lewandowskiin the long term. Joan Laporta and Deco have been analyzing the market for weeks in search of a "9" who can take over when the time comes. The Polish player's age is a key factor in the sports planning, and his contract, which ends in 2026, necessitates thinking about alternatives.

Among the names that have been strongly mentioned are Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyökeres, two young forwards with great potential. Isak, currently at Newcastle, has proven to be a versatile striker with notable technical ability, and Gyökeres has stood out at Sporting with his impressive physique and goal-scoring instinct. Both players fit the profile Barça is looking for, but their salaries and release clauses complicate any possible operation.

Neither Isak nor Gyökeres, Barça signs another "9" and takes him from Real Madrid

Newcastle wouldn't let Alexander Isak leave for less than 70 million euros, while Viktor Gyökeres has a 100 million clause at Sporting. With FC Barcelona's economic situation, facing an investment of this magnitude seems unfeasible in the short term. Moreover, the brilliant performance of Robert Lewandowski means that the club doesn't have immediate urgencies in the forward line.

For this reason, the management has opted for a different approach and decided to bet on emerging talent. Instead of making a large investment, the club has completed the signing of Alan Godoy, one of the pearls of Spanish football. The forward, who was also on Real Madrid's radar, has signed with Barça and has already debuted with the reserve team.

Alan Godoy, the bet to be Robert Lewandowski's successor

Alan Godoy is a 21-year-old Canarian striker who arrives from Eldense. His signing has been a strategic operation, as the reserve team needed to strengthen its attack and, at the same time, the club was looking for young talent for the future. Godoy has gone through the youth academies of UD Las Palmas and Alavés before establishing himself at Eldense, where he attracted the interest of several clubs.

Barça has bet on his growth and has incorporated him to gain experience in the reserve team before moving up to the first team. Although his signing hasn't caused the same media impact as that of Isak or Gyökeres, his potential and room for improvement have convinced the sports management. If Alan Godoy manages to stand out at Barça Atlètic, he could become a real option for Hansi Flick.

However, for now, the one responsible for Barça's goals in major events will continue to be Robert Lewandowski. At this level, it's impossible to think of a large outlay, as benching the Polish player would be a mistake. That's why the signing of Alan Godoy seems very wise: potential in abundance for when Lewandowski is no longer there.