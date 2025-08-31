Barça lose their favorite and Fermín López could finish them off: frustrated signing

The transfer market has entered its final moments, and a series of unexpected moves are taking place. The final stretch of the market is thrilling at Barça to the point that Deco is staying in Barcelona, waiting to see what might happen with Fermín López. It is not certain that the Andalusian attacking midfielder will remain under Hansi Flick's management, given a possible move to the Premier League.

In recent hours, a very significant piece of news has emerged that could have major consequences for Fermín's future. A La Masia gem, who now plays for Leipzig, is about to sign with Tottenham Hotspur. This is the case of Xavi Simons, whose dream was to return to Barça, but he was never a priority for the blaugrana club.

Simons was close to signing with Chelsea, but it seems his final destination will be Tottenham, which would pay Leipzig €60 million for his services. This major signing has direct consequences for Fermín's situation. Chelsea, having ultimately missed out on the Dutchman, may push for the signing of Barça's Andalusian, Fermín López.

Xavi Simons signs with Tottenham

Everything seemed to indicate that Leipzig's Dutchman was headed to Chelsea, but in recent hours there has been an unexpected twist. Tottenham has taken the lead, and unless things change drastically, the 22-year-old forward will become a new player for Tottenham. The clubs have reached an agreement, and Simons's transfer would be finalized for €60M (about $65 million), which could reach €70M (about $76 million) depending on variables.

| Europa Press

Without Xavi Simons, the Stamford Bridge club will focus all their efforts on acquiring the blaugrana Fermín. The English club is facing the final days of the market, and their offer will have to be irresistible to convince both the club and the player. The English club is determined to sign him, and it remains to be seen how this translates into a financial offer.

Fermín waiting

Simons has already completed his medical with his new club, and Leipzig gave him permission to travel to England. The contract still needs to be made official, but the deal is done, and he will soon join the team managed by Thomas Frank. Chelsea, who were hoping for Simons, will have to act to sign another attacking midfielder, and Fermín is now their new target.

The player from Huelva is not an undisputed starter at Barça, and the strong competition in midfield doesn't guarantee him a leading role. Chelsea seem willing to offer him this role in the blue team and want to entice him with an irresistible financial offer. Barça are willing to listen to offers for Fermín, but Joan Laporta doesn't seem willing to sell him for less than €90 million (about $98 million).