Ansu Fati, Under Fire, Flick Explains Why He Doesn't Play: 'It's What I Ask of Everyone...'

After a discreet loan to Brighton, Ansu Fati decided to return to Barça with the goal of reclaiming his place and proving that he can succeed at the club of his life. The '10' made it clear in the summer that his intention was to make the most of his contract until the end and give his best to earn a spot on the team. With this promise, Ansu earned Flick's trust, who allowed him to stay in the first team.

However, despite his initial efforts, Ansu Fati's season hasn't been as good as he wanted. As the months have passed, his presence has drastically reduced, and he has only played 187 minutes: 125 minutes in LaLiga, half an hour in the Champions League, and 28 more in the Cup. In fact, his last appearance on the field took place on January 4 against Barbastro.

This low playing time has caused much speculation and rumors around Ansu Fati's situation at the club. On one hand, some claim that the '10' works tirelessly, even training alone after sessions to improve his finishing ability. However, there are those who question his level of professionalism, and the latest voice to doubt his attitude has been none other than his own coach, Hansi Flick.

Flick Tells the Truth About Ansu Fati

The German, known for his firm hand, hasn't hesitated to point out Ansu Fati's lack of involvement in his latest statements. Specifically, he did so a few days before the match against Girona last weekend. When asked about the '10's disposition, Flick was clear and direct.

"The situation isn't easy for Ansu Fati. He's important for us, and I understand it's not easy, but the truth is that there are others like Pau Víctor and Pablo Torre who are training very well every week. They're giving 100% always, even if they don't play, and that's what I ask of all the players, and it's the only thing I can say about it," Flick declared emphatically.

With these words, Barça's coach seems to imply that Ansu Fati isn't giving his all. While other players in similar situations are showing exemplary attitudes, Ansu doesn't seem to be meeting expectations. This creates a complicated situation for the '10', who not only finds himself relegated to the bench but is now under the scrutiny of the club's management.

Flick's statements will likely cause a stir in the FC Barcelona locker room, as the lack of involvement from a player of Ansu Fati's caliber could have repercussions. If Fati wants to become an important player at Barça again, it seems he will have no choice but to improve his attitude and involvement in training. Otherwise, if he continues to struggle to find his place, his future could be closer to a goodbye than a new opportunity.