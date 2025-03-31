Deco Can't Avoid It: The 2 Factors Distancing Ronald Araújo from FC Barcelona

Ronald Araújo's Season Is a Roller Coaster of Ups and Downs. His season started marked by an injury that prevented him from debuting until early January, forcing him to miss more than five months of competition. However, since he has returned to the field, he is experiencing a tremendously complicated situation in which his future is at stake.

Currently, Iñigo Martínez has managed to earn Hansi Flick's full trust, pushing Ronald Araújo to the bench. This has put the Uruguayan in an uncomfortable position, as he doesn't want to be a substitute. In fact, Araújo's situation reached a critical point during the winter market when he was very close to leaving the club.

Juventus showed a strong interest in signing him: the Italians were willing to pay for his transfer. However, after a long and complex meeting with Deco, Barça's sporting director, Ronald Araújo chose to renew his contract until 2031. The Uruguayan center-back confessed that his desire was to succeed at Barcelona and decided to stay to try to regain his status at the club.

Ronald Araújo Is Out for 2 Reasons

Despite his renewal, the current reality is that his stay at Barça is becoming increasingly difficult. On a sporting level, there are two key reasons that are putting his future at the club at risk. Ronald Araújo has become a problem and Deco knows it.

Firstly, Ronald Araújo has shown clear difficulties in ball distribution, one of the essential characteristics for Barça's play under Hansi Flick's direction. The combinative play, based on possession and precision, is penalized when the Uruguayan is on the field. His ability to connect with his teammates in the build-up from the defense is not as fluid as required for the Barça style.

The second key aspect in which Ronald Araújo remains a thorn in the side is his lack of adaptation to the offside strategy promoted by Flick. The German coach has established a defensive play based on space control and line advancement, but Araújo doesn't quite fit in. His lack of tactical adjustment has raised doubts about his ability to fit into Flick's system, placing him behind Iñigo Martínez and Pau Cubarsí.

These factors have led Deco to accept that, despite their efforts to convince Ronald Araújo, his future is far from Barça. The lack of adaptation to Flick's style and the evident difficulties in ball distribution have put Araújo in a delicate situation. His future is hanging in the air.