Unexpected, Nico Williams's Situation Takes a Radical Turn: Deco Reacts to Bayern's Move

Nico Williams is on everyone's lips since last summer, when he was really close to joining FC Barcelona's ranks. The winger had a great season with Athletic Club and stood out in the Euro Cup, being key to the Spanish National Team's title win. Nico scored a goal in the final and completed an extraordinary tournament.

| Europa Press

After his superb performance, Deco, Barça's sporting director, tried to sign him. The Portuguese wanted to join the Spanish winger to the culé locker room to bring his speed, dribbling, and dynamism in the final third of the field. However, he decided to stay in Bilbao for another year, and now, other teams like Bayern Munich have joined the bid.

Deco, Nico Williams, and the Story Behind

Deco was heavily criticized during the summer market for his, apparently, insufficient moves. Practically nothing was known about the possibility of signing Nico Williams until Joan Laporta admitted it publicly. As it became known later, the sporting director was in talks with the forward's entourage and his representatives.

A few months ago, Nico Williams admitted that he had the possibility of signing for Barça, but he preferred to stay at Athletic Club. This decision was heavily criticized by a large part of the culé fans and applauded by the Basque ones. The striker was the one who rejected Deco's offers, which would have opened many doors for him in the soccer elite.

Now the reality is that Nico Williams is the desire of several of Europe's top teams. Bayern Munich, for example, seemed to have taken the lead in negotiations. However, it seems that the Germans have backed off, and now Deco has a great opportunity to close his signing.

Bayern Pass on Nico Williams and FC Barcelona Rub Their Hands

Nico Williams maintains the 60 million euro clause; affordable for any big team. Bayern Munich was the ideal candidate, but they have jumped ship and no longer follow Nico. This could make Deco wake up and try again to sign the Spanish winger.

We'll see what happens this summer, as everything will depend on the Athletic player's decision. If he decides to come to Barça, he must assume that he won't be a starter right away, as Raphinha plays in his position, a clear candidate to win the desired Ballon d'Or. However, landing at Camp Nou would allow him to make a huge leap in his career and fight for all the titles.