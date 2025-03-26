Vox Raises an Outcry Over Generalitat's Sexual Education Program

The recent inclusion of sexual education in Catalonia's school curriculum has sparked a strong political debate. The measure, which will even reach children as young as three years old, has been harshly criticized by conservative forces. In particular, Vox has lashed out against what it considers a sexualization of minors, labeling the measure as "indoctrination" and an unacceptable imposition.

Manuel Acosta Elías, a Vox deputy, has denounced in Parliament that this initiative "doesn't respect biology, doesn't respect childhood." In his speech, Acosta Elías attacks a program he describes as "social engineering" and that "denaturalizes human development." "This program doesn't respond to a real educational need, but to a social engineering agenda," concludes Elías:

In addition, Deputy Acosta has recalled that his parliamentary group already stopped a similar measure in the last legislature. As he explained, with the last Govern of Aragonès, a similar program was attempted that included a masturbation workshop from Coeduca't for 3-year-old children. "A regrettable content," Acosta recalled, "we are in a nonsense."

For all these reasons, from Ignacio Garriga's formation, they have pointed out on social media that "We stopped the 'Children's Masturbation Workshop' from Coeduca't. We will stop this atrocity!"

PP Also Attacks This Measure

This stance is not exclusive to Vox, as other conservative sectors, such as PP, have also shown their rejection of the measure. The leader of PP in Catalonia, Alejandro Fernández, expressed his bitter disagreement with the sexual education program in kindergartens.

In a recent intervention in Parliament, he described it as "nauseating" and "sinister" to provide sexual education to such young children. Fernández has stated that children should learn what is appropriate for their age and not be "sexualized" prematurely by the State:

Meanwhile, the Govern continues to defend the measure, asserting that sexual education is key to preventing violence and abuse. In his defense of the measure, President Illa linked sexual education to a "serious problem of pornography and violence." He also assured that it followed the criteria of educational professionals and that all contents are adapted to the relevant ages.