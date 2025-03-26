Junts and PSC Clash in Parliament with Accusations of Sexism and Homophobia

The latest political events have increased tension between Junts and PSC in the Parliament of Catalonia. The chaos in Rodalies has forced the post-convergents to raise their tone against Salvador Illa's Govern. However, during this Wednesday's plenary session, there was also discontent over the controversial statements made by the Generalitat's representative in Perpignan.

Independence supporters have asked the Govern to dismiss Christopher Daniel Person for refusing to talk about "Catalunya Nord." Illa has settled the controversy by reaffirming Person in his position and avoiding entering into nominalist debates. However, the issue ended up erupting in today's session in the Parliament, with exchanges of accusations between Junts and PSC.

| Parlament

Junts's deputy Agustí Colomines opened fire against PSC, saying that "just as there are micro-machismos, there are also micro-Spanishisms." He cited the socialists as an example, "who don't dare to name Catalunya Nord."

He was replied to by the Minister of the Presidency, Albert Dalmau, referring to his expression. "I'll tell you where you can find the micro-machismos, in the string of responses to your tweet next weekend." He was referring to the homophobic comments against Person, below a tweet by Colomines.

Dalmau reproached the silence of the Junts deputy in the face of the homophobic attacks on Person and appealed to his responsibility as a public representative. "This also implies not remaining silent when there are insults derived from our publications," he added.

The Controversial Tweet by Colomines

Colomines pointed out in a tweet the "ignorance and arrogance" of the Generalitat's delegate in Perpignan. "They've raised his category and salary," he continued, "and it turns out he's an ignorant."

The independence supporters following Colomines joined the criticism, some of them highlighting Person's marital relationship with the PSC mayor in Cervera. Dalmau highlighted these attacks as a clear display of machismo and homophobia. Homophobia due to Person's sexual orientation, and machismo for valuing his position based on his husband.

Junts and PSC at Loggerheads

This has been just one of the points of tension between Junts and PSC, whose rivalry in the Parliament is increasing. Junts began the legislature extending a hand to PSC, for example with the budgets, and conducting low-intensity opposition. PSC also made gestures toward Junts, aware of the arithmetic fragility of its government.

But the chaos in Rodalies has led Junts to abandon the friendly opposition to enter the trenches. In yesterday's monographic plenary, they called for the resignation of the Minister of Territory, and today they have criticized Illa for governing without budgets.

"Do you think it's normal to govern in pieces with decree-laws and making the budgets through the back door?" Albert Batet criticized. He said that Illa's submission to PSOE harms investments in Catalonia and reiterated the call for the minister's dismissal. He cornered Illa with issues like DGAIA, infrastructure, and Northern Catalonia.