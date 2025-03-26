Social Media Mock ANC's Latest Action to Achieve Independence: 'Geeks'

The ANC has launched a new initiative to claim Catalonia's independence, this time taking advantage of the Vuelta a Catalunya cycling race. Through their social media, the ANC has encouraged independence supporters to fill the roads with esteladas during the race. "Let's make ourselves seen! Let's show that independence is very much alive!" they say from the ANC. However, this action has been seen by many as yet another display of their political irrelevance:

The organization, which was once a reference for Catalan independence, now faces criticism within the same independence space. In a context where support for the procés has significantly decreased, the ANC seems to cling to outdated strategies. Many see their actions, such as promoting esteladas at sporting events, as a sign of the ANC's disconnection from the current reality.

The disdain toward the ANC has been evident on social media, where users have not hesitated to call it "pathetic." "Give it up for the sake of independence," reads one of the comments. These are joined by expressions of frustration, such as "the ANC is more useless than rain in the sea." This reaction reflects the growing disaffection that exists within the independence movement toward the organization. "Freaks," users conclude for the umpteenth time.

| Europa Press

Age Doesn't Favor the ANC

The ANC's own environment has been losing strength among younger generations, as shown by sociological data following the end of the majority indepe. In general terms, the ANC has an aging following with no generational replacement. Recently, at an event led by Laura Borràs, this reality was once again evident: an older audience with very little presence on social media.

The ANC, ultimately, is trapped in the nostalgia of a procés that no longer has social support, and it continues trying to mobilize an increasingly skeptical population. However, their efforts seem to be more and more a mockery, even within their own political space. Criticisms continue to multiply, but the ANC insists on keeping alive a cause that the majority already considers lost: the procés.