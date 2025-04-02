TV3 Points Out the Threats to Journalism and the X Community Gives Them a Review

TV3 has caused controversy on social media following a news story about the "threats" facing journalism. In its publication, the Catalan public broadcaster highlights the impact of the "far right" and "disinformation." The message, which cites the yearbook of Mèdia.cat, another publicly subsidized entity, warned about the main challenges of the profession.

The yearbook, driven by the Ramon Barnils Journalists Group, underscores the growing threat of the rise of the far right. According to Carme Verdoy, coordinator of the publication, journalism has the responsibility to "make the world understood without giving a platform to the far right." Among other things, this would involve scrutinizing "pseudo-journalism."

In response to this publication, X users quickly expressed their outrage. If you review the responses, it's difficult to find any positive ones toward TV3. Many consider that TV3 is precisely not an example of good journalism. "The main problem for journalism is YOU, corrupted by political power," noted one user.

| ACN

Other comments criticize the lack of objectivity in subsidized media. "Of course, because we all know that subsidized media provide completely objective information..." another quipped. Additionally, several reminded that TV3 is not in a position at the moment to give lessons on good journalistic practices.

The 'Jet Set' of Journalism

Recently, TV3 has been reported to the Anti-Fraud Office for alleged irregularities in the salaries of its executives, among other things. The complaint indicates that the executives' salaries exceed those established for the Generalitat's councilors, which would contravene regulations.

The complainant, an anonymous citizen who based the report on an official report from the Audit Office, also requests an investigation into possible embezzlement of public funds. This scandal has questioned the transparency and internal management of the Catalan public broadcaster. Indeed, the Audit Office had already pointed out the lack of clarity in the selection of executives, as well as other irregularities.

The report also reveals that the salary supplements of some executives exceed the 25% allowed by law. Additionally, the outsourcing of services to production companies is denounced, which has been a point of conflict among TV3 employees. In this context, the public broadcaster faces serious accusations while seeking to address the threats that, according to them, affect journalism.