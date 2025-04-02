Jordi Sabaté, Suffering from ALS, Reports Having to Survive on €200 Aid

Jordi Sabaté, a well-known activist for the rights of people with ALS, has denounced his vulnerable situation on social media. Through a message on X, Sabaté expressed his desperation over the scant public assistance he receives. "I receive €200 in dependency aid after six years of bureaucratic procedures," he explained.

Sabaté stated that those €200 must cover the payment of healthcare professionals. Additionally, he denounces the refusal to be accepted in nursing homes due to the tracheotomy he underwent. The activist also explains that caregivers can only work two hours a day, which doesn't meet his needs.

The message has caused great outrage on social media, reaching nearly 275,000 views. Many users have reacted with frustration and disbelief at this unjust situation. "It's outrageous that the people who really need it are in these conditions," users said, astonished.

Other comments highlight the poor functioning of the administrations. "Shameful, here you can see the priorities of the administrations," reads another post. Many consider this treatment "macabre, unjust, and miserable," as another user states.

It's Not an Exception

This case of Sabaté reflects a broader crisis in Catalonia. According to a recent report, 103,055 Catalans have died since 2017 waiting for dependency aid. 71% of them already had their degree of dependency recognized but never received the benefit.

The lack of resources and the inefficiency of the system have caused great public indignation. Catalonia leads the numbers of people who have died waiting for aid, followed by Andalusia. Together, both communities account for half of the cases nationwide.

The report highlights that the low amounts of benefits are one of the main causes of the problem. The State Association of Directors and Managers of Social Services attributes the lack of service intensity to underfunding. This leaves thousands of people without the care they require.

The Minister of Social Rights and Inclusion, Mònica Martínez, has announced a shock plan. The goal is to reduce waiting lists and improve the efficiency of the aid system. However, many affected individuals still don't see significant progress in improving services, starting with Jordi Sabaté.