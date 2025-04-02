Xavier Garcia Albiol's Message After a Stabbing Among Squatters in Badalona

Badalona has once again been the scene of a serious altercation in a squatted house that ended with a stabbing. The mayor of Badalona, Xavier García Albiol, celebrated a few days ago the progressive improvement in security data in the municipality. But he also acknowledged that there is much work to be done due to the city's degradation in recent years.

| @Albiol_XG

Badalona is indeed now one of the epicenters of the insecurity suffered by large Catalan cities. Often underlying this is the problem of squatting. This is something the mayor of Badalona has also been insisting on for some time.

In the early hours of the morning, a man was attacked by two other people and received at least two stab wounds to the chest. It happened during a fight in a very conflictive squatted house. The victim is a man of African origin and was taken to the hospital in serious condition, although his life is not feared for.

Message from the Mayor of Badalona

This new incident has made the mayor of Badalona, Xavier García Albiol, explode, sending a clear message through X. The mayor specified that the house has been occupied for three years, that the argument was triggered by a drug issue, and that there are two detainees.

But he also pointed out as "solely responsible" "those parties and the central government that refuse to act against this scourge." He insisted that "we need a law that allows eviction within 48 hours, as in the rest of Europe." Albiol warns that "as long as this reality is not faced," these types of incidents will continue to occur.

Albiol maintains his thesis that squatting is behind most of the security problems in Catalonia. Or in other words, that if squatting is ended, crime will be greatly reduced. That's why he once again calls for urgent measures following this incident.

Message from the Neighbors

The neighbors of the Vic-Remei neighborhood have replied to the mayor: "We appreciate all the work done, but it's time to act with the laws we have. From the City Council, the police, and urban planning, measures can be taken. This can't continue like this. We ask the government for concrete actions."

Against Squatting and Repeat Offending

Xavier García Albiol leads an increasingly broad list of mayors calling for an urgent change in laws to combat crime. The fight against crime in the municipalities is currently focused on two areas. One, squatting, the other, repeat offending.

Junts and the PP have promoted two legislative reforms in the Congress of Deputies to increase penalties for repeat offenders and speed up the eviction of squatters. The mayors insist that without these changes in the laws, they are tied hand and foot against insecurity.