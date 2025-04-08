Sink ERC for Wanting to Fine Municipalities That Don't Illegally Register

New Chapter in the Controversy Over Registration in Catalonia, This Time with ERC as the Protagonist. Social entities proposed a national pact last week to force municipalities to register everyone who requests it "without discrimination". In their attempt to be more woke than anyone else, Esquerra has gone further and will propose sanctioning municipalities that do not agree to universal registration.

| E-Noticies

The controversy arises because some municipalities have refused to register people who can't prove they have a fixed residence.

The left believes this violates the law and prevents immigrants and vulnerable people from accessing basic public services. But an increasingly majority trend supports the dissenting municipalities. They believe that irregular registration encourages squatting, creates insecurity, and favors the collapse of public services.

The law states that to register, one must prove a fixed residence, through a rental contract or a property document. But loopholes in the law allow municipalities to register at fictitious addresses.

ERC has warned that municipalities that do not comply with this could incur a crime of malfeasance. They will now present a motion in the Parliament to sanction municipalities that do not register irregularly and indiscriminately. This has caused a wave of outrage among Catalans.

Many Catalans Are Already Fed Up

ERC's proposal has been the straw that broke the camel's back for Catalans with this party's antics. X has been filled with criticism toward a party that is increasingly sinking. Here are some examples.

"Now it turns out that ERC wants all kinds of criminal immigrants, fraudsters, rapists, thieves to come to Catalonia, allowing them to register without any kind of control."

"The people propose sanctioning ERC for making illegal proposals like registering everyone who requests it even if they don't meet the requirements."

"You are out of your mind, there is no right to what you are doing with the people here."

"Thanks to ERC, one more step toward their disappearance."

"The vote is conditioned on the census. Since they can't control the vote, now they want to control the census."

"Registered in municipal facilities or unauthorized housing and then untraceable. The courts are full of summonses for crimes by untraceable people. What a disaster we have in Catalonia."

The messages show the fatigue of many people with ERC, whom they wish for their "disappearance." They accuse the Republicans of having encouraged illegal immigration and crime, and of continuing down the same path. They also propose that it be the leaders of ERC who register people in their homes.

More Criticism of ERC for Their Idea

Alfons Godall, former director of FC Barcelona, believes that "promoting legal immigration and participating in the destruction of public services with massive registration should be a crime." Joan Tarré criticizes that "ERC wants to fine municipalities that do not register everyone, even without control or logic. Another brilliant idea to favor chaos and burden taxpayers with more expenses."