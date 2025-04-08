Marc Buch's Viral Speech on Squatting Exposes the Woke Left

A few days ago, a speech by Marc Buch, the mayor of Calella (Junts per Catalunya), went viral. In this speech, which you won't see on TV3, Buch spoke openly about squatting and how some people take advantage of the system under the pretense of being supposedly vulnerable.

The speech is interesting not only because of Buch's defense of the fight against squatting. But also because a case he mentions exposes the woke left.

A woke left has completely resigned from defending honest and hardworking people, which is what the left should do, and now they focus on justifying and whitewashing crime. Then they wonder why people stop voting for them. But the case that Marc Buch describes explains it perfectly.

You have a family terrified by squatters. What does the woke left do? Defend this family? No, they create the false dilemma that you must side either with the criminal or with the big landlord. They live so far from reality and have abandoned working people so much that it doesn't even occur to them to think that the main victims of squatting are, most of the time, the honest neighbors who have to bear all the consequences.