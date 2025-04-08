CUP Organizes a Workshop to 'Shoot' Sílvia Orriols, Trump, or Milei

Last weekend, the youth of the CUP, Arran, organized their "Ecosocialist Program" at the Espai Rebel in the Balearic Islands. One of the stated objectives was "to end the tourist model" and fight for "Catalan Countries free from all exploitation and domination." "We build the unifying ecological front, which faces the ecosocial crisis in its entirety," said the young members of the CUP.

Amid this event, several festive activities took place that included radical political claims. One of them was "throw the fascist," an activity where participants threw paint at photos of politicians. Among the images where paint was thrown were figures like Sílvia Orriols, Javier Milei, and Donald Trump.

This type of action is not new to the CUP, which often combines festivity with violent claims. Episodes of violence are frequent in their activities, both on the street and at public events. From raiding Gerard Piqué's house to attacking members of other parties and headquarters, the CUP has been involved in many incidents.

| Reuters

The particular activity of shooting at rivals is recurrent in the CUP. Recently, for example, the CUP organized a very similar activity in Sant Cugat. In fact, the CUP plagiarizes itself because, on that occasion, the activity was also called "aim at the fascist."

Youth to Attract Attention

The CUP usually justifies this type of physical or symbolic violence as a way to give visibility to their causes. Now more than ever, the CUP needs visibility and to attract attention. After successive and profound electoral failures, the anti-system formation has decided to try to be a more normal actor within institutional politics.

This is not in contradiction with the fact that the party promotes and designs acts of this nature. For this, it is common to use the party's youth, who are willing to be the executors of these publicity measures. The raid on Gerard Piqué's home or the raid on a Mercadona supermarket, for example, were also carried out by Arran.