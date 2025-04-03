A Moroccan Rapist Could Be Released on the Streets in Barcelona in the Coming Days

A convicted Moroccan rapist with a high risk of reoffending could be released in Barcelona in the coming days. He is currently in the city's Foreigners Internment Center (CIE), but his expulsion to Morocco is still pending resolution. If the repatriation process is not completed before mid-April, he could be freed and walk the city's streets.

This young man, who lacks documentation and whom Morocco has not been able to identify, was convicted in 2021 for sexually assaulting a woman. Despite being considered "high risk of reoffending" by police reports, his repatriation to Morocco depends on the issuance of a passport or safe-conduct by the consulate. The risk of him being released increases if this documentation is not obtained before the deadline.

Sources consulted by RAC1 indicate that the situation is concerning, as it is not a simple theft or minor infraction. Reports indicate that the aggressor has shown no empathy for the victim and that his behavior suggests a high likelihood of reoffending in violent crimes. Despite attempts by Spanish authorities to deport him, the process remains stalled due to bureaucratic procedures with the Moroccan consulate.

| ACN

Catalonia Ended the Year Leading Sexual Assaults Across the State

The increase in sexual assaults in Catalonia has become one of the main public safety concerns. According to the latest data from the Ministry of the Interior, Catalan provinces lead the figures for sexual crimes in Spain. During the first nine months of the year, Catalonia recorded 16 or more sexual assaults per 100,000 inhabitants, with Lérida at the forefront.

The Hospital Clínic of Barcelona has already warned about the growing sexual violence in the city, describing it as a "public health problem." The data indicate that 44% of the victims are under 25 years old, and almost 60% of the assaults were rapes. This increase in sexual crimes in Catalonia highlights the need to review security and prevention policies in the region.

The situation shows that, despite the implemented policies, sexual assaults continue to be a serious problem in Catalonia. Furthermore, recent data from the Ministry of the Interior show that, so far in 2025, foreigners have committed half of Spain's femicides. Given their population weight, it is concluded that they have a four times higher tendency to commit this type of crime.