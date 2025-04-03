Three Intruders Enter the Home of Vox Leader in Catalonia, Ignacio Garriga

Ignacio Garriga, leader of Vox in Catalonia, has reported a break-in at his home. According to the filed report, the events occurred last Sunday, March 30, when Garriga and his family were not at home.

Upon returning to the residence in the afternoon, "they noticed that the master bedroom had several drawers open and everything was in disarray," explains the filed report. Everything points to there being three intruders in the politician's home, but they have not been identified yet.

Garriga, who is the second most protected politician in Catalonia after President Illa, is constantly escorted by two agents and under surveillance. The intrusion into his home has exposed a failure in the security protocols of the Mossos d'Esquadra's system. This incident has caused discontent among police authorities, as Garriga's high level of protection should have prevented this situation.

Thieves Who Take Nothing

The strangest part of this break-in is that, despite handling valuable items, the intruders didn't take anything. In the master bedroom, for example, they left a high-end watch and a ring on the bed that were originally stored in the drawers, according to the police report.

"They didn't take anything," explained the party to Vozpopuli, indicating that the intrusion might have motives different from a common theft. "As deduced in the report, there are indications to investigate beyond simple thieves," they say from Vox.

The police report also reveals that the clothing wardrobes were tampered with, especially Garriga's, which seems to indicate that the intruders were looking for something specific. Additionally, the surveillance camera in his baby's crib was broken, and a security sensor was thrown to the floor. This confirms that it was a planned assault.

Following the incident, sources close to the Vox leader have indicated that it is necessary to strengthen his security and review protection protocols. Not only because of Garriga's social prominence, but also because he is the father of five young children. For now, Garriga has not made any official statements.