VIDEO: A Mob Attacks Mossos and Leaves Several Officers Injured in Lleida

Six officers injured is the outcome of the clashes that took place tonight in the neighborhood of La Mariola, in Lérida. The disturbances began when the Mossos d'Esquadra tried to mediate in a mass brawl involving 200 people. These serious incidents add to the disturbances of recent weeks in Salt and Mataró, and show a Catalonia out of control.

Salt, Mataró, Figueres, Girona, San Cosme, La Mina… In all these localities, the same pattern has been repeated, with mobs attacking the police when officers tried to impose authority.

This speaks to a loss of respect for authority in many places in Catalonia.

This is how no-go zones began to multiply in places like France and Sweden. They are districts literally taken over by migrant communities, where their own law operates and the police can't enter. Some neighborhoods in Catalonia are approaching that.

What Happened in the Neighborhood of La Mariola

The Mossos were alerted last night to a mass brawl involving dozens of people in the neighborhood of La Mariola, in Lérida. Several citizen security and riot control patrols, along with agents from the Guàrdia Urbana, arrived at the scene.

There they found a real street battle, and tensions escalated further with the presence of the police. Several people began throwing stones and objects at the officers, who were even attacked with sticks. Six officers were injured, and one of them has been hospitalized for a possible fracture.

Four officers required stitches, and all of them are under medical supervision as a precaution. Meanwhile, the Mossos d'Esquadra keep an investigation open to clarify the details and identify the culprits.

A Very Troubled Neighborhood

La Mariola is listed as one of the twenty most dangerous neighborhoods in Spain, along with La Mina, San Cosme, Ca n'Anglada, and La Florida. This humble neighborhood has been suffering an unstoppable process of degradation for years. Alarms were raised last year, following a wave of fights, assaults, and stabbings.

Mayor Félix Larrosa announced a special deployment and the opening of a new police station to end crime. But months later, it is evident that it has not yielded results.

In fact, insecurity affects all of Lérida, where fights, assaults, robberies, and acts of incivility occur. Last February, a disturbance in the center ended with attacks on the police and three Mossos injured. Another brutal fight at the gates of a high school was the origin of a wave of outrage on social media.

In this case, too, outrage has erupted. Residents of Lérida and citizens of Catalonia warn that Catalonia has become a "dump," and they clearly point to mass immigration and the loss of authority. They demand urgent solutions and a tougher stance.