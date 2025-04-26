Young Immigrants Brutally Beat a Minor in Mataró, and People Say Enough

A brutal attack on a 13-year-old boy at the gates of a school has sparked a wave of outrage on social media. "Fed up," "deportation now," and "the usual ones" are the most used expressions. The perpetrators of the attack were a group of young immigrants.

| Mossos d'Esquadra

The events occurred on Wednesday, although the images started to go viral this Saturday. It happened near the Puig i Cadafalch school, where half a dozen young people surrounded the victim, taunting him. Suddenly, one of the strikers delivers a brutal kick to his chest.

The young boy falls to the ground, and two more youths join the attack, kicking him in the back and abdomen. The images show the young boy defenseless at the mercy of his strikers. The rest of the group watches the scene without intervening or helping the victim.

The strikers and their accomplices eventually leave the scene, leaving the victim badly injured on the ground. The minor had to be transported by ambulance to the hospital, where he was admitted due to his injuries.

The Mossos identified the three strikers and reported the events to the Juvenile Prosecutor's Office. Since it is a case involving minors, the police have not provided further details of the incident. But the viralization of the images has unleashed a wave of reactions on social media.

People Are Fed Up

The outrage has reached the gates of the same school, where graffiti saying "Islam out," "deportation," and "reemigration" have appeared. On social media, comments have been calling for a tough stance against certain types of immigration. "Today it's this little one, but tomorrow it could be your child," says one of the messages.

"It's urgent to protect our minors from this scum," says another comment. Several sources claim that the minor has three broken ribs. "People are getting fed up," says David, another person outraged by this incident.

Vox Catalonia has also reacted. Ignacio Garriga's party has said that this "isn't integration" but "the consequence of the lenient policies to which our children have been condemned." Vox councilor in Mataró, José Casado, has denounced "the bleeding reality we live in Mataró."

It Never Rains But It Pours in Mataró

Once again, Mataró appears in the headlines for a negative event. The Cerdanyol neighborhood was recently the scene of social unrest after the police arrested a foreign squatter during a break-in. The riots, with burning containers and attacks on the police, lasted for six nights.

Mataró is a city particularly affected by mass immigration, which is concentrated mainly in certain neighborhoods. Squatting is also a widespread phenomenon in Mataró, where there are 70% more break-ins than the Catalan average. In these neighborhoods, there is a rise in crime and incivility.