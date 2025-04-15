Mataró Experiences Its Hottest Night, with Attacks on Police and Burning of Containers

The tension remains high in the streets of Mataró after the police thwarted the occupation of a property last week. The Cerdanyola neighborhood, one of the hardest hit by crime and occupation, has become a battleground. Monday saw the hottest night, with attacks on the police and burning of containers.

| EFE

Let's remember, the police arrested a foreign criminal last week who had attempted to occupy a home. This provoked the reaction of a mob of foreigners and anti-system activists. The violence in the streets, with attacks on the police and burning of containers, lasted until the early hours of the morning.

The police have kept the presence of riot police and motorized patrols since then to preserve peace in the neighborhood. But the protests have continued. Tonight there has been a new escalation, with organized groups and great violence.

Sixth Night of Riots

The situation became more complicated Monday with the participation of about 60 people in the riots, most of them very young. The incidents began after a gathering called by the Sindicat de l'Habitatge. After the gathering, several young people organized to turn the neighborhood into a war zone.

The Sindicat de l'Habitatge blamed the police for the disturbances:

The young people caused several fires with Molotov cocktails and prevented the firefighters' actions by throwing all kinds of objects at them. There were also violent clashes with the police, in line with what has been happening in recent weeks.

The Mossos arrested a minor accused of damage, assault on authority, and public disorder. Mataró has already experienced six nights of riots, with a total of 25 containers burned and six people arrested. This escalation generates great concern among both residents and authorities.

From Salt to Mataró

What is happening in Mataró is not accidental and is related to the whitewashing of occupation by organizations and media. In fact, it all started in Salt, where the same conflict erupted a month ago. The arrest of an imam when he tried to reoccupy an apartment sparked the riots.

Media like TV3 and subsidized press whitewashed the violence against the police. Also the CUP, which from the podium of Parliament cheered the disturbances in the streets. This has ended up inspiring the disturbances in Mataró, a city with 70% more occupations than the Catalan average.

A city also with a high percentage of immigration and rampant crime. This has created a breeding ground for the outbreak of the conflict. Police unions already warned after the disturbances in Salt that it was just the beginning.