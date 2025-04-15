Barcelona Nurseries Don't Serve Pork for 'More Inclusive Diet'

The adaptation of nursery school menus in Barcelona for Muslim children is causing outrage. The controversy gained momentum due to the question directed by former deputy Sonia Sierra to the Barcelona city council. "Can you please explain why pork is not served in nursery schools," she asked.

| Europa Press

Sierra shared the city council's page where it specifies that "pork or its derivatives are not consumed in nursery schools." The controversy has sparked many reactions.

"If they do this atrocity, it's because in those schools the vast majority of children are Moroccan. If that's not the case and the majority are Spanish, I don't understand how the parents don't take a stand," says one of the comments. They accuse Catalan politicians, in this case, the Barcelona city council, of having sold out to Islam.

Controversial Response from Barcelona City Council

Another person, Eva García, has also asked the Barcelona city council why they don't serve pork in nursery schools. The city council has replied. Eva decided to share the response, which is quite revealing.

They respond that "we don't offer pork in our menus to provide a more inclusive diet adapted to the diverse realities of the students." They specify that it is for "cultural and religious reasons." The city council refers to the Instruction on food diversity in social dining halls in educational centers.

The response is signed by the Municipal Institute of Education of the Barcelona City Council. Eva García questions the decision. "An inclusive meal that excludes foods eaten by non-Muslims is discrimination," she states.

This response has once again caused much outrage. They point out that "we are idiots" and that "we are destroying the meat sector to please the followers of an exclusive religion." "Discrimination" is the word most repeated in the comments.

Islamization of Catalonia?

This is not the first time such a controversy has arisen. The city council of Lleida had to backtrack after removing pork from the social dining hall menu. Initially, they were forced to serve only halal meat, which caused a flood of criticism.

These two cases show people's fatigue with the repeated concessions of public authorities to Muslims. The idea is taking hold that there is a gradual process of Islamization of Catalonia. Many people believe there is a cultural replacement displacing Catalan traditions and customs.