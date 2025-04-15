A Repeat Offender with 20 Arrests Assaults a Ten-Year-Old Girl in Lleida

Lleida is currently one of the cities most affected by the growing insecurity in Catalonia. A new incident has highlighted the serious crime problem that Catalan society is suffering.

Once again, the triggering factor has been the incomprehensible impunity enjoyed by repeat offenders.

The Urban Guard arrested a 34-year-old man on Sunday for assaulting a girl who caught him stealing in the family store. He is a criminal with about twenty prior police records. The question many are asking again is why an individual like this is free on the street.

Theft and Assault on a Minor

According to El Segre, the incident occurred around ten at night on a central street in Lleida. The individual entered the premises with the intention of stealing but was intercepted by the owner's daughter. The ten-year-old girl grabbed him by the arm to prevent him from fleeing, and he replied with several blows and a shove.

The store owner ran after the assailant until he caught him and managed to hold him until the police arrived.

Eyewitnesses called the Urban Guard, which activated several patrols. After questioning the owner and witnesses about what happened, they proceeded to arrest the criminal for a crime of robbery with violence and intimidation.

When identifying the assailant, the police found that he had about twenty arrests for crimes against property. The judge will now have to decide whether he remains in custody or is released pending trial. Although, given how things work, it is most likely that he will be released with charges.

Repeat Offending in Lleida

Although it is not an isolated phenomenon, repeat offending has a special impact in Lleida. According to the latest data from the Mossos d'Esquadra, 20 criminals have almost 700 prior police records. The Urban Guard arrested 38 repeat offenders last year, one of them on seven occasions.

One of the crimes that has increased the most in Lleida is theft, where repeat offending also plays an important role. In 2024, twelve thieves had eight or more arrests, and one was arrested up to 21 times. The police estimate that these thieves committed 60% of car thefts.

The mayor of the municipality, Fèlix Larrosa (PSC), announced a plan some time ago to combat repeat offending. But the results not only have not arrived, but the situation is becoming more complicated by the moment.