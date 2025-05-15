The Comuns cling to Ada Colau: their strategy to return in 2027

If Ada Colau doesn't lead Comuns, it certainly seems like it. Retired at the Fundació Sentit Comú (the party's think-tank), Colau was theoretically retired from municipal politics. But nothing could be further from the truth, especially in the case of Comuns, which is a party that, like the 'woke' left in general, flirts with its extinction.

As expected - something that has been anticipated in E-Notícies for some time -, Colau clings to the housing issue to organize her return. Recently, for example, Colau has brought back her former housing manager at the City Council, Javier Burón, who was presenting a book on the subject these days. These are the typical moves of foundations: testing an ideological climate from the shell of culture (books, conferences, presentations, exhibitions, etc.).

| Europa Press

Likewise, many of Colau's recent moves target Collboni, who sees the housing problem devouring him in Barcelona. This, of course, can only be interpreted as Colau's intention to return in 2027. The format of the situation is perfect for someone like Colau: municipal politics and housing, exactly what launched her career.

Similarly, Colau doesn't stray from the script of political resurrections and, at the Foundation, she has surrounded herself with like-minded profiles. This is nothing more than a pool of potential companions in a political project for the municipal elections. A different issue is that, as has happened with Junts and ERC, the renewal is the same old faces.

Who are Comuns?

However, the case of Comuns is very delicate, perhaps the most delicate in all of Catalan politics, even surpassing CUP. With a discourse that is declining and figures without significance (David Cid or Janet Sanz, for example), Comuns have very little impact. It is in this context that old glories like Ada Colau, a very media-savvy figure, gain ascendancy.

| Europa Press

As also explained in E-Notícies, with her departure, Colau was executing a circular strategy. That is, starting in activism (PAH) to do politics (City Council) and returning to activism (Fundació Sentit Comú) to return to politics. This explains other peculiar moves by the former mayor, such as embarking on the “Freedom Flotilla” and acting as little less than the UN in Gaza.

With Colau's case, another example is added to the thesis that this legislature in Catalonia is purely about readjusting the pieces. It is in the heat of the processist collapse and the housing problem, which the Govern and the City Council find very difficult to solve. The reason is none other than the demographic flows don't stop (the Catalonia of ten million by Sílvia Paneque). Likewise, the grandiloquent speeches about housing won't stop either, starting with Colau's and her union division, led by Carme Arcarazo.