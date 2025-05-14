Criticism of The Tyets for taking a photo with Xavier García Albiol

The musical group The Tyets, also known as Els Tiets, is at the center of controversy on social media. The controversy began when a photograph circulated in which the two members of the group posed next to Xavier García Albiol. This image has caused great indignation in the ecosystem of Catalan nationalism, which hasn't hesitated to harshly criticize the musicians.

"I will stop listening to their music, I'm sorry, I have principles," "They have always been incapable of making songs that aren't banal and mediocre, but this photograph is laughing in the face of the entire working class." "It's enough to make you curse their open mouths," "Boycott The Tyets," are just some of the comments that can be read on social media:

Although this type of disdain and public harassment has lost some strength compared to the last few years of the separatism movement, it remains a frequent phenomenon. In this sense, harassment within universities of unionist voices, for example, remains quite strong. Additionally, the symbolism and events related to Spain continue to be poorly received among the independence supporters, as shown by the installation of a giant screen by Collboni in Barcelona to follow the Euro Cup, which was also heavily criticized.

| ACN

The Albiol phenomenon

Meanwhile, it is interesting to highlight that Xavier García Albiol has achieved an absolute majority in Badalona. This achievement is only possible if he has also received support from voters and sympathizers of Catalan nationalism. The key to understanding this apparent contradiction lies in the fact that Albiol has directly addressed several key issues in the city, such as insecurity or squatting, issues that have deeply resonated with the citizens of Badalona.

In fact, Albiol has progressively achieved his absolute majority. Despite having won several municipal elections, he had to wait to obtain the absolute majority and be able to govern. This process highlights the growing divorce between voters and political parties, a reality that, in the realm of municipal politics, is becoming increasingly difficult to sustain in the long term.