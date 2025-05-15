Scandals in DGAIA and Salut further sink pro-separatism parties

The separatist parties based their narrative on the myth that independence would bring more prosperity and more efficient management of resources and administration. Over time, it is being shown that this was not the case. Neither did the Procés bring prosperity, nor did the separatist parties manage the administration well.

The Aragonès government starkly reflected the incapacity of the separatist movement and its failure. The cases that are coming to light prove this. The Audit Office has detected serious irregularities affecting both ERC and Junts.

| Agencia

First, the DGAIA scandal broke out, due to several irregularities committed when it was under ERC's direction. Now new "illegalities" appear in Salut, when the department was led by Junts. These cases explode amid the collapse of the separatist parties, increasingly cornered by the failure of their management.

DGAIA pursues ERC

The Audit Office warned of irregularities in the hiring and awarding of aid by the Directorate General for Children and Adolescents (DGAIA). It was between 2016 and 2020, when the Minister of Social Affairs was Chakir El Homrani (ERC). The DGAIA officials during that period were trusted people of Esquerra.

The scandal has come to light with ERC already in opposition and the socialists governing. ERC invested Illa, so now the PSC government maneuvers with ERC and the Comuns to cover up the scandal that implicates one of their partners.

Esquerra, meanwhile, attributes the management errors to the massive arrival of unaccompanied minors, and the effects of the pandemic and Article 155. But each new piece of information is more concerning than the last. The latest details revealed by Octuvre convey the image of a perfectly orchestrated corruption system from the DGAIA.

The DGAIA scandal exposed the negligent management of Pere Aragonès's government, which left behind several crises. The case has also been denounced by Junts. But Puigdemont's party has also been involved in another scandal.

"Illegalities" in Salut

The Audit Office has issued a very harsh report on the awarding of contracts and agreements in Salut during the 2022 fiscal year. The ministry was held by Junts, through Josep Maria Argimon. The audit points out, just like with the DGAIA, "serious breaches" of procedures.

| ACN, Europa Press, Wikipedia, en.e-noticies.cat

According to the auditors, Salut did not clearly justify the allocation of certain services and programs, nor did it clarify the criteria for setting the amounts assigned to providers. This is especially serious because it affects services that moved huge amounts of money.

The irregularities occurred just the year Junts broke with ERC, and Argimon was replaced by Manel Balcells. The mismanagement in the DGAIA and Salut shows an evident lack of control in the management of public services by these parties. This only further sinks the already battered reputation of Junts and Esquerra.

The separatist movement can't catch a break

ERC and Junts have sunk for several reasons, one of them being the failure of their management in the separatist governments (2016-2024). Catalans are tired of paying more taxes than anyone else and having third-rate services.

The separatist movement has always blamed the fiscal deficit, that is, Spain. But the cases uncovered by the Audit Office highlight their poor management. This further complicates the situation for these parties, not only because of the consequences it may have but also because of their decline process.

This especially affects Junts, which is trying to present itself as the alternative to Salvador Illa's government. Junts insists on highlighting the supposed inefficiency of the PSC in the executive. The socialists now have another argument to continue accusing Junts of the management failure in recent years.