Montoya with a serious expression appears in the foreground while in the background a beach with blurred people can be seen, and a circular frame shows Álvaro Muñoz Escassi kissing a hand.
Montoya Puts Álvaro Muñoz Escassi in a Tight Spot | Camara en.e-noticies.cat, Mediaset
PEOPLE

Surprise in 'Survivors' With Montoya's Confession About Álvaro Muñoz Escassi

Montoya Reveals the Warning She Received About Álvaro Muñoz Escassi Before Starting 'Supervivientes'

by

Vanesa González

Montoya has once again left the Survivors audience speechless with the latest confession he has revealed about Álvaro Muñoz Escassi. Without mincing words, the contestant has shared the warning he received about the rider before starting the adventure.

If there's something that characterizes the participant of The Island of Temptations, it's his clarity when it comes to expressing opinions about his companions. Proof of this is one of the latest comments he has made about Escassi, a moment in which he has exposed one of his strategies within the reality show.

Álvaro Muñoz Escassi and Montoya jerseyless in a natural setting with vegetation in the background.
Montoya Puts Álvaro Muñoz Escassi Between a Rock and a Hard Place | en.e-noticies.cat, Mediaset

During a conversation with Carmen Alcayde, his great friend and support in Survivors 2025, Montoya confessed to her the warning he received about the rider just before joining the reality show.

"Someone told me that, when he saw me, he was capable, just to get along, of telling me that he had some family from my area," the ex-boyfriend of Anita assured. Warnings that, it seems, have come true.

Carmen Alcayde and Montoya talk on the beach surrounded by vegetation, a woman is wearing a green bikini and a man is jerseyless. Screenshot from 'Survivors'.
Montoya Shares with Carmen Alcayde Álvaro Muñoz Escassi's Supposed Strategy | Mediaset

Indeed, as Montoya has confirmed, since the beginning of this new edition of Survivors, Álvaro Muñoz Escassi tried to approach him with this technique. So much so that, according to what the Sevillian has confessed to his friend, "when we met, he told me that his mother was from Utrera."

Montoya Surprises 'Survivors' Followers by Revealing a Fact About Álvaro Muñoz Escassi: "That's a Lie"

With this comment, Montoya was able to verify that the warnings he received before traveling to Honduras about Álvaro Muñoz Escassi were true. A situation that, as expected, has caused great confusion in the ex-boyfriend of Anita.

Álvaro Muñoz Escassi with blue paint on his face and hands stands in front of a table with fire in a jungle setting surrounded by plants and torches. Capture from 'Survivors'.
Montoya Claims That Álvaro Muñoz Escassi Is Lying | Mediaset

So much so that, instead of generating the trust that the rider supposedly sought, the opposite has happened. As the Sevillian has confessed to Carmen Alcayde, his suspicions toward the businessman have increased considerably.

"I grew up in Utrera and it smells to me like that's a lie. I've never seen him around there in my life," Montoya confessed to the television collaborator, exposing the distrust he has caused toward him.

With these statements, Montoya has cast doubt on the sincerity of Álvaro Muñoz Escassi, suspecting that his words are nothing more than a strategy to gain his trust. And all because of the fame and impact that was caused around him before his arrival at Survivors 2025.

