Susana Molina Makes a Decision With Anabel Pantoja Amid Judicial Investigation

During her last public appearance, Susana Molina has revealed the latest decision she has made with Anabel Pantoja amid an ongoing judicial investigation. Once again, the content creator didn't hesitate to defend her friend.

For weeks, Isabel Pantoja's niece and her current romantic partner have been in the spotlight, all due to the hospitalization of her daughter Alma.

| Instagram, @anabelpantoja00

As of today, the judicial investigation that the Superior Court of Justice of the Canary Islands launched at the end of January is still ongoing. However, on March 20, on TardeAR, they claimed that this legal procedure was about to be archived, although nothing is known about it yet.

As expected, this topic has once again become one of the most talked-about of the week. So much so that, during Susana Molina's last public appearance, a GTRES team took the opportunity to ask her about it.

| Europa Press

This Wednesday, April 2, the premiere of Dulceida 2+1: Al desnudo, the new season of this famous content creator's documentary, was held in Madrid.

During the corresponding photocall, a reporter from the mentioned news agency was interested in Anabel Pantoja's current situation. At that moment, Susana Molina revealed the decision she has made with her great friend.

Susana Molina Talks About Anabel Pantoja During Her Last Public Appearance: "I Understand Her 100%"

Following all the information that has emerged about the investigation against Anabel Pantoja, the reporter asked Susana Molina how her friend is doing.

However, despite the secrecy surrounding this delicate family matter, the influencer didn't hesitate to speak about it. Although, of course, with all possible caution:

"She's doing very well, honestly... The important thing, which was the health issue, is perfect. I think that, little by little, she's showing more things on social media, she's revealing a bit more of who she is. She, without wanting to say, says a lot with what she posts."

| en.e-noticies.cat, Mediaset, Europa Press

Additionally, taking advantage of the fact that Susana Molina has always been very kind to them, the reporter wanted to ask her one more question. However, this time, it was related to the questionable attitude Anabel Pantoja has had with the press in recent days.

"Do you understand that attitude of how she talks to us on the street?" the reporter asked. "Yes, I understand her 100% because she has also always been very kind," the influencer initially replied.

At this moment, in an attempt to publicly defend Anabel Pantoja, Susana Molina shared with them the reasons behind her friend's attitude:

"It's just that she lives in an exposed house. Anyone who has been to Anabel's house realizes that she practically lives her entire life outside. So, if there are people at the door, in the end, they're invading your privacy... You can't talk, you have to stay inside all day."

Susana Molina made it clear that she understands "her level of frustration and her level of stress of saying: 'I need to be able to talk in my backyard without knowing that I'm being spied on.'"

Meanwhile, the influencer completely denied the rumors of a breakup between Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez: "I haven't seen any fight. If she's upset, you can tell by the look on her face."