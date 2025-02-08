Official announcement from Asraf Beno during Isa Pantoja's pregnancy: 'I've come to...'

Asraf Beno and Isa Pantoja are experiencing one of the best moments of their lives. The couple eagerly awaits the arrival of their first child together. The happiness is evident, but so are the concerns, which is why Asraf Beno has decided to get some touch-ups after confessing: "I've come to get some fillings."

The model wanted to share some breaking news with his followers. Through his social media, he announced that he was at his dentist's office.

| Europa Press

"Some adjustments need to be made," he confessed in a video from the specialist's chair.

Asraf Beno's Announcement During Isa Pantoja's Pregnancy

The young man explained the reason for his visit. "I've come to get some fillings because, honestly, one of them was quite sensitive and was bothering me a lot," he stated.

He didn't hide his discomfort with the treatment. "I don't like it at all when my lips and mouth go numb, but it has to be done," he added with resignation.

| asraf_beno, Instagram

The situation has also affected Isa Pantoja. The young woman, aware of the importance of dental health, has made a decision.

Isa Pantoja Also Cares About Her Health After Asraf Beno's Latest News

"And if I want something sweet, I'll prepare some healthy donuts," she expressed on her social media. Along with her words, she shared an image of herself making low-sugar donuts. The couple is more united than ever and prioritizes their well-being, now that they eagerly await the arrival of their baby, they have decided to take care of every detail of their life together.

Isa Pantoja's pregnancy has marked a turning point in her lifestyle. Nutrition, health, and well-being are her main concerns.

| @isapantojam, Instagram

Asraf Beno and Isa Pantoja continue to share every step of this exciting stage with their followers. Their social media has become a reflection of their happiness. As they prepare for the arrival of the little one, they demonstrate that health always comes first.

Meanwhile, Isa has focused on nutrition and emotional well-being. "It's a unique stage, and I want to enjoy it to the fullest," she said excitedly.

Both have received multiple messages of support from their followers. The couple appreciates the affection and continues to share their daily life with enthusiasm.