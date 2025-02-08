Manuel Bedmar worries Rocío Flores after confessing his latest update: 'It hurts me...'

Manuel Bedmar has alarmed his followers after sharing his health status on social media. The young man, partner of Rocío Flores, has revealed that he has been sick for several days and hasn't been able to get out of bed. Manuel Bedmar has worried Rocío Flores after confessing that: "My head hurts."

"I've been like this since last Friday night without being able to get out of bed," Manuel confessed on his personal account. To demonstrate his discomfort, he joined his words with an image of a thermometer, making it clear that he has a fever.

| @manuelbedmar14, Instagram

The discomfort isn't limited to the fever; Manuel has also explained that he suffers from a severe headache. "I'm not responding to any messages because my head hurts when I pick up the phone. As soon as I feel a little better, I'll catch up," he clarified in his statement.

Rocío Flores is concerned about Manuel Bedmar's health status

These words have caused great concern in his close circle, especially in his partner, Rocío Flores. The young woman, who is always alert to Manuel's well-being, has made it clear that the situation has also affected her.

Rocío, very active on social media, shared a message reflecting her concern. "Good morning to those who've slept like Roma. Those who haven't slept a wink all night, welcome to the club," Rocío wrote, hinting that she spent the night awake worried about her boyfriend.

| @rotrece, Instagram

Manuel's health status has caused reactions among his followers, who have sent him messages of encouragement and a speedy recovery. Meanwhile, Rocío remains alert to him, once again showing the strong bond that unites them.

Since Manuel shared his concerning status, social media has been filled with supportive comments. Many followers have expressed their empathy and wished him a speedy recovery.

Manuel Bedmar and Rocío Flores have shown they are more united than ever

While Manuel recovers, his relationship with Rocío is strengthened, showing that in difficult times love and companionship are essential.

| @manuelbedmar14, Instagram

The young influencer has also received messages of support for her concern, with many admirers highlighting her dedication and love for her partner.

Followers eagerly await news about Manuel's progress and trust that he will soon be able to resume his life normally. Meanwhile, Rocío Flores continues to demonstrate her loyalty and concern, confirming that her love for Manuel Bedmar is above all else.