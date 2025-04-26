Anabel Pantoja, Very Sad and Regretful, Confesses What Happened With Susana Bicho

Anabel Pantoja has used her social media profile to show how her friendship with Susana Bicho is. Isabel Pantoja's niece reacted to one of the content creator's posts, who is celebrating her bachelorette party. "I would've loved to be there; my heart is there, I love you," Anabel wrote in the comment section of a video her friend uploaded.

These words confirm that their bond remains strong, but it's the circumstances that have prevented Anabel from being by the side of the well-known influencer from Murcia. Susana Bicho is enjoying some fun days, which she is sharing with her followers. With her are other very popular names on social media like Dulceida with her wife, Alba Paul, Madame de Rosa, Marta Riumbau, or Nagore Robles, among others.

Susana Bicho will marry her boyfriend Guillermo Valle next summer. Specifically, it will be on Friday, June 13, when the former Big Brother participant will finally leave her single life behind.

Anabel Pantoja Shows How She Feels About Not Being Able to Attend Susana Bicho's Bachelorette Party

While the desired moment arrives, the influencer has crossed the pond with some friends, among whom Anabel Pantoja's absence is notable.

It's worth remembering that Kiko Rivera's cousin headed to Gran Canaria a few days ago after spending Easter between Córdoba and Seville. The Sevillian couldn't join the group to celebrate Susana Bicho's bachelorette party. Even so, she remains very alert to everything related to this experience, reacting with likes and comments.

On the second day of this journey, Susana Bicho's friends surprised her by telling her they would go on a cruise. One of Anabel's friend's dreams, which she has now seen come true.

Meanwhile, the daughter of the late Bernardo Pantoja was happy and dedicated a few words to her friend: "Enjoy it a lot, what a great plan." Anabel's followers, who are always alert to her comments, were eager for Pantoja to share some experience of this kind with the future bride.

Anabel Pantoja Has Decided to Stay in Spain with Her Partner and Her Daughter

The truth is that everything points to Anabel not wanting to accompany her friend on her bachelorette party to not be separated from her little Alma. This is not the case for Dulceida, Alba, and Marta, who have left their babies in good hands in Spain while they enjoy an experience they won't forget.

This trip comes five months after the birth of Alma, Anabel's daughter, and three months after the child's hospitalization. Currently, Anabel Pantoja and her partner, David Rodríguez, are being investigated for an alleged crime of child abuse.

It's possible that the mentioned investigation, as well as her daughter's health condition, have influenced Anabel's decision not to make the mentioned trip. The Andalusian, on the contrary, has been seen these days between Córdoba and Seville, enjoying Easter. Only a few weeks remain until Anabel, this time, will witness her friend's wedding, which will take place on June 13 in Madrid.