Hacienda Rubs Their Hands Thanks to These Spaniards: What a Fortune

In 2024, Hacienda has seen a significant increase in its revenue from taxes related to car sales and traffic fines. This revenue not only comes from typical sanctions. The truth is that it also comes from other taxes associated with vehicle purchases and last year's figures are truly high.

Revenue from Car Sales: Hacienda Gains More Each Year

The registration tax, which is applied when purchasing a new vehicle, has been an important source of revenue. In 2024, this tax collected 777.69 million euros, 7.41% more than in 2023, from a total sales amount of 25 billion euros.

The average fee per vehicle was 739 euros. An amount that indicates that drivers have been paying more for this tax.

This Was the Best Month of 2024 for Registrations: A 25% Increase

December stood out as the best month for car registrations. 110,423 units were registered, an increase of 25.24% compared to the same month of the previous year. This increase in vehicle sales contributed to the higher revenue from the registration tax.

In addition to taxes from vehicle sales, Hacienda obtains revenue from traffic fines. The fact is that the Tax Agency collects about 500 million euros each year, a significant amount to add to the already mentioned car sales revenue.

Hacienda Is Satisfied with This High Revenue

Faced with this data, Hacienda is satisfied with the increase in revenue. The increase in revenue from taxes related to car sales and traffic fines reflects greater economic activity and stricter compliance with tax regulations. These figures allow Hacienda to "make money" and have more resources to finance public services and other state needs.

Overall, in 2024, Hacienda has managed to significantly increase its revenue. All thanks to the taxes associated with car sales and traffic fines. These results reflect greater activity in the vehicle market and more rigorous compliance with tax regulations by drivers.