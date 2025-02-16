Banco Santander's Plan That Charms These Spaniards: It Makes Your Life Easier

Since 2013, Banco Santander has promoted the "Finanzas para Mortales" program. This is a financial education initiative aimed at helping people better manage their money and make informed financial decisions. In these times, such necessary help as that offered by Banco Santander is always appreciated.

Banco Santander Focuses on These People: This Is "Finanzas para Mortales"

"Finanzas para Mortales" is a program designed to teach financial concepts in a simple and accessible way. Through workshops and educational resources, topics such as saving, financial planning, digital banking, and cybersecurity are addressed.

| Banco Santander, Robert Kneschke

The goal is to empower participants by providing them with tools to improve their financial health. To meet the specific needs of various groups, the program offers several editions:

Junior Edition: Aimed at primary and secondary school students, with content adapted to their age and level of understanding.

Senior Edition: Targeted at people over 65 years old, focusing on the use of digital banking and cybersecurity measures.

Inclusive Edition: Created for people with intellectual disabilities, using visual materials and simple language to facilitate understanding.

Impact in 2024: Numbers That Speak for Themselves

In 2024, "Finanzas para Mortales" reached remarkable figures: 1,660 workshops were held throughout Spain, benefiting a wide variety of groups. Additionally, 450 volunteers, employees, and former employees of Banco Santander dedicated their time and knowledge to guide the participants.

| Google Maps, Getty Images de SanneBerg, Ton Photographer 4289, en.e-noticies.cat

Best of all, Banco Santander's program positively impacted the financial lives of 174,000 people in the last 10 years. A spectacular figure that clearly shows how much the Spanish bank is helping these citizens.

Customer Opinions: A Valued and Necessary Program

Participants have expressed high satisfaction with the program. Many highlight the clarity of the content and the practical usefulness of the workshops. They also positively value the dedication of the volunteers and the adaptation of the materials to their specific needs.

Overall, "Finanzas para Mortales" is a Banco Santander initiative that has successfully connected with its clients, offering quality financial education tailored to different audiences. With clear objectives and a firm commitment, the program continues to help people make more informed financial decisions and improve their economy.