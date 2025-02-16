Urgent Notice from Banco Sabadell: Be Very Careful with This, You Could Lose Everything

Banco Sabadell has issued an urgent alert about various scams affecting many Spaniards. These scams aim to obtain personal and banking information to empty the victims' accounts. It is essential to know the most common and dangerous frauds to protect our bank accounts.

Banco Sabadell Makes It Clear: These Are the Most Common and Dangerous Frauds

In phishing, scammers send emails that appear to be from the bank, asking you to enter your details on a fake website. By providing this information, criminals can access your account.

| Banco Sabadell, PeopleImages

Smishing is similar to phishing but through text messages (SMS). You receive an SMS that appears to be from the bank, asking you to click on a link or provide personal information.

Regarding vishing, scammers call you pretending to be bank employees. They inform you of supposed suspicious activities in your account and request confidential data or that you make transfers.

Additionally, quishing is a more recent technique that uses fake QR codes. By scanning these codes, you are directed to fraudulent websites seeking to steal your information.

Why Is It Vital to Follow Banco Sabadell's Advice?

Banco Sabadell emphasizes that they will never request sensitive data through text messages, emails, or calls. They will also not ask you to transfer your funds to a "safe account."

| Tiero, Andrey Popov, Banco Sabadell

It is crucial to follow these recommendations to avoid being scammed and protect your savings. Above all, you must act prudently, and you will see how you don't fall for these dangerous frauds.

Do Not Share Personal Information: Never provide your passwords, card numbers, or banking details through unverified links or calls.

Verify the Authenticity of Communications: If you receive a suspicious message or call, contact the bank directly using official channels.

Keep Your Devices Secure: Install and regularly update antivirus and anti-malware programs on your devices.

Be Wary of Urgent Messages: Scammers often create a sense of urgency to make you act without thinking. Take your time to verify the information.

Being informed and acting cautiously is essential to protect your bank accounts from frauds and scams. Follow Banco Sabadell's recommendations and stay alert to any suspicious communication.