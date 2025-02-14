Good News From Hacienda to Thousands of Workers: It Will Be Completely Yours

Hacienda has announced excellent news for thousands of new public employees: a deduction of up to 4,000 euros in the IRPF for geographic mobility. This measure aims to compensate for expenses arising from relocating for work reasons.

The deduction for mobility expenses allows taxpayers to deduct up to an additional 2,000 euros annually in their IRPF declaration. They can do so for two consecutive years: the year in which the change of residence occurs and the following year. For people with disabilities, this amount may be higher.

Great News From Hacienda for Many: Watch Out for This Deduction for Mobility Expenses

To access this deduction, it is necessary to meet the following requirements, and the first is to be registered as a job seeker. Before accepting the new position, you must have registered at the Employment Office.

Additionally, you must accept a job that involves changing municipalities. The new job must require you to move your habitual residence to another municipality. While it is not mandatory, registering in the new locality can facilitate justification to Hacienda.

Simple Steps to Obtain the Deduction: This Is How These Public Employees Benefit

The process to benefit from this deduction is simpler than before. You only need to follow these steps:

Register at the Employment Office: Before accepting the job, go to the Employment Office and register as a job seeker. This process is quick and easy.

Accept the new job: Once registered, you can accept the position that requires the change of municipality.

Change your residence: Move to the new municipality where you will perform your job. Keeping documents that prove the change, such as rental contracts or registration certificates, can be useful.

Apply the deduction in the income tax return: When making your IRPF declaration, include the deduction for geographic mobility in the corresponding box.

An Easy and Quick Process: Goodbye Complications

Previously, the process could be more complex due to a lack of clarity in the requirements and procedures. Now, with the information provided by Hacienda and the simplification of the procedures, it is easier to meet the requirements and apply the deduction correctly.

This initiative by Hacienda seeks to facilitate labor mobility and compensate for the expenses involved in changing residence for work reasons, offering significant economic relief to new public employees.