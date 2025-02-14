Banco Santander Bombshell: It's a Unique Opportunity and You Only Have a Few Hours

Banco Santander has launched a promotion that allows you to get an iPhone 16 for 0 euros per month through a 36-month lease. This offer is available for a few hours, so it's important to act quickly.

The entity offers a lease of the iPhone 16 with 128 GB for 24.99 euros per month. If you meet certain conditions, the bank will reimburse you that same amount monthly, resulting in a net cost of 0 euros per month.

Banco Santander Pulls Out All the Stops: Get an iPhone 16

For those with a salary of at least 2,500 euros, it is possible to opt for the iPhone 16 Pro with 128 GB. All with a monthly rent of 30.99 euros, also fully reimbursed. To benefit from this promotion, you must:

Direct deposit a salary or pension: The amount must be at least 1,200 euros monthly. If it is equal to or greater than 2,500 euros, you can opt for the iPhone 16 Pro.

Direct deposit two monthly bills: For example, payments for services like electricity, water, or internet.

Activate Bizum with Banco Santander: You must have the Bizum service active in the bank's app.

Use a credit card or maintain a minimum balance: You have two options: make at least one monthly transaction with a Santander credit card. Or maintain a daily minimum balance of 1,000 euros in your account.

It is important to maintain these conditions during the 36 months of the lease contract. Otherwise, you will not be able to receive the monthly reimbursement.

Process to Obtain the iPhone 16

If you are not yet a client, open an account at Banco Santander, such as the Online Account, which has no fees or conditions. Once you are a client, register for the campaign through online banking or at a branch. Request the lease of the iPhone 16 with 128 GB for 36 months.

Direct deposit your salary, two bills, activate Bizum, and choose between using the credit card or maintaining the minimum balance. After contracting the lease, the bank will charge you the corresponding monthly rent and, upon verifying that you meet the conditions, will credit the reimbursement to your account. Resulting in a net cost of 0 euros per month.

What Happens at the End of the Contract

At the end, you can keep the iPhone by paying 287.98 euros for the iPhone 16 with 128 GB or 365.42 euros for the iPhone 16 Pro with 128 GB. You can also return the device at no additional cost or renew the lease, opting for a new device and contract.

This promotion is a unique opportunity to enjoy the iPhone 16 without a monthly cost, as long as the established conditions are met. Remember that the offer is valid until February 15, 2025, so if you are interested, it is advisable to act soon.