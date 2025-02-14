Banco Sabadell's Urgent Alert to Its Customers: If This Happens to You, Act Immediately

Losing or having your phone stolen is an alarming situation, especially if you use banking apps like those from Banco Sabadell. Acting quickly is essential to prevent potential fraud and protect your personal and financial data. Meanwhile, through its social media, the Catalan bank provides us with the steps we should follow in these cases.

Steps to Follow If You Lose or Have Your Phone Stolen: Follow Banco Sabadell's Advice

Access your Banco Sabadell account from another device or through the web version. Go to the "Cards" section and select the "Block/Reissue Cards" option to temporarily deactivate your cards linked to the lost or stolen phone. Additionally, consider temporarily disabling online banking access to prevent unauthorized access.

| Banco Sabadell, PeopleImages

Inform your mobile service provider about the situation so they can cancel the SIM card and issue a duplicate. This prevents third parties from using your number to receive verification codes or access your accounts.

Go to the nearest police station and file a report for the theft or loss of your phone. Provide the device's IMEI number, which you can obtain by dialing *#06# on another phone. This action is crucial to support any future claims and to keep the authorities informed of the incident.

Other Important Tips from Banco Sabadell: Don't Forget

Change the passwords of your accounts, especially banking, email, and social media accounts, as it reduces the risk of unauthorized access. Implement two-step verification on all your accounts to add an extra layer of security. Banco Sabadell strongly recommends this practice to protect your data.

| Banco Sabadell, Getty Images Signature, ilkersener

Inform friends and family about the incident so they are alert to possible fraud attempts involving your identity. Regularly check your bank accounts and other platforms for suspicious activities. If you detect unusual movements, contact Banco Sabadell immediately.

Why Is It Vital to Act Quickly?

Cybercriminals can take advantage of any delay to access sensitive information and commit fraud. Recently, a gang in Sabadell was dismantled that defrauded up to 1,900,000 euros using techniques like smishing and vishing, deceiving numerous victims.

This case underscores the importance of acting without delay to protect your data and avoid becoming a victim of scams. If your phone has been stolen or lost, follow these steps immediately to safeguard your information and prevent potential fraud. Speed and caution are your best allies in these situations.