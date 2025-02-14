BBVA Gives Joy to Thousands of Customers Who Were Demanding It: Starting Today

BBVA has launched a new mortgage aimed at young people under 36 years old. It does so by offering up to 95% financing for the purchase of their first home. This initiative responds to the growing demand from young people seeking to facilitate their access to the real estate market.

Thousands of Young People Smile: Requirements to Sign BBVA's Young Mortgage

The Young Mortgage is a mortgage loan designed for those under 36 years old who wish to acquire their first primary residence. BBVA offers up to 95% financing on the appraised value or purchase price of the home, significantly reducing the need for substantial prior savings.

To access BBVA's Young Mortgage, it is necessary to be under 36 years old at the time of application, be a resident in Spain, and have income and assets in euros. Additionally, the property must be intended for habitual and permanent residence.

Meanwhile, one must present an adequate payment capacity and a stable financial situation and can't be the owner of another home. Also, you must have a checking account at BBVA where the movements related to the mortgage will be managed.

Since When Can You Apply? This Interests Many Young People

BBVA's Young Mortgage has been available for a few days. Therefore, this allows interested young people to start the application and contracting process immediately. This mortgage is attractive to young people for several reasons:

High financing: The possibility of financing up to 95% of the home's value reduces the entry barrier to the real estate market.

No additional fees: No opening fees or notary, management, and registration costs are applied, which decreases initial costs.

Flexible repayment term: The loan can be repaid over a period of up to 30 years, adapting to the financial needs of young people.

Interest rate option: Applicants can choose between a fixed or variable rate mortgage. They will do so according to their preferences and expectations regarding interest rates.

Reactions and Satisfaction of Future Mortgage Holders

The introduction of the Young Mortgage has been received with enthusiasm by young people seeking independence and acquiring their first home. The high financing and elimination of additional fees have been especially valued. Since they facilitate access to property without requiring significant prior savings.

Overall, BBVA's Young Mortgage represents great news for those under 36 years old looking to acquire their first home. With favorable conditions and accessible requirements, BBVA positions itself as an attractive option for young people who wish to take the step toward homeownership.