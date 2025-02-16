Official Announcement from Hacienda: It Was an Open Secret and Many Celebrate the Change

The Ministry of Hacienda has officially announced the incorporation of twenty military personnel from the Troop and Navy into the Customs Surveillance Service. This reinforcement aims to strengthen the fight against drug trafficking on the Spanish coasts. The news, which was an open secret, has been received with satisfaction by many.

The Customs Surveillance Service is the armed body of the Ministry of Hacienda, responsible for combating crimes such as smuggling and drug trafficking. This measure seeks to enhance its operational capacity in the maritime domain.

Hacienda Will Incorporate 20 New Personnel Into Customs Surveillance

The 20 new personnel come from the Troop and Navy of the Armed Forces and will bring their military experience and training to this unit. The incorporation of these military personnel is part of the call for 210 positions for the Customs Surveillance Service Corps of Agents.

| Moncloa

Of all these, 50 are allocated to the maritime specialty. Approximately 10% are reserved for Troop and Navy personnel with at least five years of service.

Objective of These Incorporations by the Ministry of Hacienda

The main objective of this reinforcement is to intensify the fight against drug trafficking in Spanish waters. The country's coasts are routes frequently used by criminal organizations for drug trafficking. With the incorporation of these 20 military personnel, it is expected to improve maritime surveillance and control, hindering illicit activities and protecting the safety and health of the citizens.

| Viktoria Korobova de Getty Images, Agencia Tributaria

This reinforcement is vital due to the increase in drug trafficking operations on the Spanish coast. Criminal organizations use increasingly sophisticated methods for transporting illegal substances. Therefore, having highly trained personnel with military experience is essential to face these challenges.

This Measure Offers New Opportunities to Troop and Navy Members

The decision by Hacienda has been well received by various sectors, and this collaboration to combat drug trafficking is positively valued. Additionally, this measure offers new professional opportunities to members of the Troop and Navy, allowing them to continue their careers in security and defense areas after their time in the Armed Forces.

This strategic recruitment seeks to strengthen the operational capabilities of this elite unit of the Ministry of Hacienda, ensuring greater security on the coasts and a more effective reply to the threats of organized crime.