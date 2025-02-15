BBVA's Big Gift to All Spaniards Who Do This: You Can't Let It Slip Away

BBVA has launched a new promotion for its Online Account for Minors, available since February 10, 2025. This initiative aims to encourage the habit of saving among young people, teaching them basic principles of economic management from an early age.

During the first three months after opening the account, BBVA will double the first monthly deposit made by the minor's legal representatives. To benefit from this promotion, the deposit must be between 5 and 10 euros per month. This way, minors can accumulate up to a maximum of 30 additional euros during this period.

BBVA's Big Deal with the Online Account for Minors: They Double Your Money

Parents or legal guardians must open an Online Account for Minors in the name of the child or teenager. If the legal representative is not a BBVA client, they must first open a No-Fee Online Account and then activate the minor's account.

During the process of setting up the minor's account, it is necessary to include the promotional code AHORRO30. You must make a monthly deposit, for three months, with an amount between 5 and 10 euros.

BBVA will double the amount of each of these deposits, up to a maximum of 10 euros per month. That is, if 10 euros are deposited, the bank will add another 10 euros that month.

Additional Conditions of BBVA

Legal representatives have a period of six months from the account opening to make the three monthly deposits that entitle them to the bonus. If in any month the minimum deposit is not met, the benefits already obtained are maintained. Meanwhile, it is possible to continue accumulating them until reaching the limit of 30 net euros during the following six months.

The best part is that the promotion doesn't require a commitment to stay nor does it include penalties. If in any month the conditions are not met, the benefits already obtained are maintained.

Objective of the Promotion

With this initiative, BBVA seeks to support families in the financial education of their children. By encouraging saving from an early age, the bank aims to teach young people the value of saving and responsible money management. Thus, it prepares them for a more solid financial future.

BBVA's Online Account for Minors offers an excellent opportunity for children and teenagers to learn to manage their savings effectively. And all with the support and security of a trusted banking institution.