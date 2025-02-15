Tax Agency's Wink to Those Who Have Bought This: You'll Save a Fortune

Hacienda has introduced a new measure that benefits those who have recently purchased a plug-in electric car. By meeting a series of requirements, taxpayers can apply a 15% deduction on the Personal Income Tax (IRPF) for the purchase of these vehicles.

Hacienda Brings Great Joy to Many: Important IRPF Deduction

The deduction allows for a 15% reduction of the vehicle's purchase value in the IRPF declaration. The maximum base for this deduction is 20,000 euros, meaning the savings can reach up to 3,000 euros. If any subsidy or public aid has been received for the purchase, such as those from the MOVES III Plan, these must be deducted from the purchase value before calculating the deduction.

Requirements to Apply If You've Bought a "Plug-In" Car

To benefit from this deduction, the following requirements must be met. The vehicle must have been purchased between June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2024. They must be new plug-in electric or fuel cell vehicles.

The car must not be used for economic activity; that is, it must be for personal use. The sale price without VAT must not exceed the limits established in the MOVES III program. For passenger cars, it is 45,000 euros (53,000 euros for BEV vehicles with 8 or 9 seats).

Pay close attention if a down payment to the seller representing at least 25% of the vehicle's purchase value has been made between the mentioned dates. The deduction can also be applied in this case. The rest of the payment and the complete acquisition must be made before the end of the second immediate subsequent tax period to the down payment.

Hacienda's Goal Is to Facilitate Access to This Type of Vehicles

This initiative by Hacienda is relevant for several reasons. Firstly, it promotes the adoption of more sustainable vehicles, contributing to the reduction of pollutant emissions and environmental care.

Additionally, by offering tax incentives, access to this type of vehicle is facilitated, which usually has a higher initial cost than traditional ones. Finally, the measure aligns with European and national policies for transitioning toward cleaner and more efficient mobility.