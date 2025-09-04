Verizon's latest announcement causes major discomfort among its customers: unbearable

Verizon has done it again. Just when many thought the carrier would keep stable after several previous increases, a new decision has arrived that causes discontent. The announcement was clear and direct, but not well received: a new rate hike that affects businesses.

As expected, it didn't take long to generate negative reactions. The carrier has confirmed that starting in September, it will increase the price of some of its Business Unlimited plans by $3 per line. Those affected are users who have contracted the Business Unlimited Start 5G, Business Unlimited Plus 5G, and Business Unlimited Pro 5G plans.

This increase is not insignificant. Especially for small and medium-sized businesses that have several contracted lines.

| Getty Images, Archivo

Verizon's announcement may have a purpose

Although Verizon hasn't said so explicitly, many see this measure as an invitation to switch to the Mi Negocio plan. This is a rate that was introduced a few months ago and is designed for businesses. This new plan offers the possibility to customize the contracted services and promises a fixed rate for three years.

The Mi Negocio plan allows companies to adapt their rate to what they actually use. That is, if a business doesn't need certain services or add-ons, they don't have to pay for them. This sounds good on paper, and in fact, some clients have reported real savings after switching.

However, others claim that even with the price increase, their old plans are still more economical in their specific case. Beyond the numbers, what has caused the most anger is the constant feeling that Verizon raises prices without offering improvements.

In recent months, other services have already become more expensive. Such as tablet plans, and conditions, discounts, and benefits have been changed. There has even been talk of reactivating rates that seemed to have already been eliminated.

| Grok

Verizon doesn't hide

This type of decision reinforces the idea that the company is focused on increasing profit margins. Even if that means reducing the value customers receive.

Some users believe that Verizon is pushing its customers to abandon their current plans. Whether due to higher prices or loss of advantages, with the intention of migrating them to new offers.

The consequences haven't taken long to appear. Several customers have expressed their dissatisfaction on social media, and some are already announcing their intention to look for other alternatives. Although Verizon has tried to appear calm, this isn't the first time that public pressure has forced it to react.

It remains to be seen how the businesses affected by this new increase will respond. For now, the truth is that the measure has caused a new source of discontent. It fuels the perception that Verizon keeps adjusting its rates, almost always upward.