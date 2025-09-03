Alarms go off at T-Mobile: Nobody expected this to happen at the last minute

What promised to be an exciting day for many T-Mobile customers has ended in disappointment. Hundreds of users had been counting down the hours to receive their new Pixel 10 phone, a highly desired model among technology fans. However, something unexpected happened at the last minute, triggering a wave of complaints on social media and forums.

The news has not been well received. It has caused frustration among those who already had everything ready to start using their new device.

According to several users, T-Mobile has sent an email informing them that shipments of the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 XL have been delayed. This has caught many customers by surprise. They had already received a previous notification from UPS announcing the delivery of their phone for the same day.

| Grok

Within hours, that promise vanished. The order tracking changed to "delayed" with no clear delivery date.

Complaints arrive at T-Mobile

On platforms like Reddit, complaints have quickly appeared. One customer, for example, shared that he first received a delivery notice for one day. When he checked the status later, he saw that the package had been rescheduled with no new arrival date.

Others have expressed their annoyance with comments like: "My tracking went from 'delivery today' to 'delayed,' with no further explanation." This type of situation not only causes discomfort but also uncertainty. Many had organized their day expecting the phone to arrive, and some even planned to switch devices that same day.

Now, they must wait without knowing exactly when they will receive their Pixel 10, which has increased the level of frustration among the most enthusiastic customers.

| ChatGPT

Other products like the Pixel 10 Fold, Google Pixel Watch 4, and Pixel Buds 2a already had an estimated delivery date in October. What has happened with the non-foldable Pixel 10 models is completely unexpected. Customers were not only excited to have the new phone in their hands, but they had also been informed that delivery would be immediate.

T-Mobile, which usually ships by air the next day, has not yet provided a clear explanation about what happened. This has triggered even more complaints from subscribers who were expecting a smooth and professional experience.

Hard to endure for technology fans

For some, waiting one or two more days may seem like a minor problem. However, for many technology fans who are eagerly awaiting their new devices, the wait can be exasperating. Especially when there is no concrete information about the new delivery date.

The truth is that the situation has caused a flood of criticism on social media and forums. Complaints about T-Mobile keep increasing and the company will have to act quickly if they want to regain their customers' trust.