It looks like it's from Ikea, but it's from Target and you'll love it this winter

Winter is approaching, with it comes the search for solutions that keep us warm at home or in the garden. The options are usually limited and often expensive, especially if we want something safe and efficient. However, American users have found a product that has revolutionized the way they heat their spaces.

It's not just any piece of furniture or a traditional radiator: it's the EnerG+ infrared electric heating table, which is sold at Target for $289.99. This device combines modern design with advanced heating technology, allowing for precise heating without risks. In addition, its use is quiet, economical, and suitable for both indoor and outdoor spaces, making it a very versatile option for the cold season.

| Target

Efficient and safe heat

The EnerG+ heating table from Target uses infrared heating technology with a carbon filament that allows for quick and efficient heating. Unlike other systems, the heat is concentrated on people and nearby objects, without wasting energy. Thanks to its 1,500-watt power and its ability to cover a radius of 13 ft. (4 m), it becomes a practical solution for any corner where thermal comfort is desired.

Safety is another of its great advantages; the surface of the table remains relatively cool to the touch, preventing accidental burns to children or pets. In addition, it features an automatic shut-off system if it tips over accidentally, and its heavy base considerably reduces the risk of falls. The IP24 certification guarantees that it can be left outdoors without problems in the face of rain or dust, withstanding the elements throughout the season.

The operating cost of this heating table is much lower than that of a propane gas heater, which makes it more economical. Its electric operation also ensures zero carbon monoxide emissions, making it an environmentally friendly and safe option for enclosed spaces. Even the wind has little effect on its performance, offering constant and quiet heat that doesn't interrupt the tranquility of the home.

| en.e-noticies.cat

Practical and adaptable design

The design of the EnerG+ is minimalist and elegant, reminiscent of Ikea furniture, but with the advantage of built-in technology. Made of aluminum, its structure combines lightness with strength, allowing it to be placed both indoors and on terraces and patios. In addition, it includes LED lighting that can be used with or without the heating function, adding an aesthetic and functional touch to the environment.

Assembly is simple, although it requires adult assembly, it comes with the necessary tools to do so without complications. Its compact size of approximately 2 ft. 5.5 in. (75 cm) in height and 1 ft. 11.5 in. (60 cm) in width makes it practical for different spaces without taking up too much room. At this price, it has become a phenomenon among consumers in the U.S., who highlight its combination of design, safety, and efficiency.

The EnerG+ electric heating table from Target is an ideal alternative for those seeking comfort, style, and warmth during winter. It not only fulfills its main heating function, but also adds a modern and versatile decorative element.