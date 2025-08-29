No one expected Verizon to go this far: thousands of Americans keep a close eye on it

Something big is happening at Verizon, and it's not about a new data offer or a new smartphone model. The company has started to draw attention for a very different reason: its employment strategy. The truth is that thousands of Americans are keeping a close eye on it.

The company is taking a firm step to attract the best professionals in the technology sector. They're doing it quietly, but with a clear commitment to talent, and, above all, with salaries that leave no one indifferent. Those who are looking for a well-paid job opportunity with a future are seeing something more than a mobile phone provider in Verizon.

Verizon, a silent commitment to talent

Verizon keeps investing in the growth of its fiber optic networks and in the expansion of its wireless services. They're also restructuring their workforce. It's not about cuts, but about a clear focus on technological talent.

The company is actively hiring in key areas such as engineering, software development, data science, and artificial intelligence. The salaries being offered for these positions exceed, in many cases, the sector's expectations. Some engineers and developers can earn more than $220,000 per year.

Meanwhile, management positions in strategy and operations even exceed $290,000 per year. In addition, a recent report reveals that Verizon has intensified its hiring through programs like the H-1B visa. So far this year, they've sought more than 300 international workers, a significant increase compared to previous years.

This shows not only their ambition to bring in global talent. It also shows their willingness to invest in highly qualified professionals.

Currently, the company has about 1,400 full-time vacancies posted on its official website. Of these, more than a hundred are related to corporate and technological areas. The positions are mainly located in Texas, New Jersey, and Florida, although there are also opportunities spread across other parts of the country.

As for salary ranges, some examples show Verizon's level of competitiveness. Senior software development engineers can earn between $122,000 and $164,000. Meanwhile, lead engineers in architecture or AI can approach $222,000.

At the top, senior directors of strategy and operations can reach $291,000 per year.