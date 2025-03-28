Consum Issues an Urgent Statement That Affects All Its Customers

Consum has issued an urgent statement directed at all its users, informing them about an important situation that could affect its services. The Valencian cooperative has requested the attention of its customers to take preventive measures.

Through its communication, Consum has indicated that a security issue has been registered on its platform. The supermarket has assured that everything necessary is being done to ensure that the situation doesn't have greater consequences for the users.

| Consum

The Attack on Mundo Consum's Database

Consum has confirmed that it has suffered unauthorized access to a part of the database of its Mundo Consum application. According to the cooperative, this access was a "partial intrusion," meaning that sensitive data such as banking information and information related to the online store were not compromised. However, other personal data, such as users' names and email addresses, may have been accessed.

The company's cybersecurity team reacted quickly and effectively to mitigate the impact of this attack, according to Food Retail. Consum explained that the access was identified and solved immediately by its specialized staff.

To strengthen user security, the supermarket sent an email requesting all affected users to change their passwords. This aims to prevent any possible future vulnerabilities.

| Europa Press

The Impact of Cyberattacks on the Retail Sector

This incident adds to a growing concern about cybersecurity in the retail industry. In recent months, several well-known companies have suffered similar cyberattacks, as happened with El Corte Inglés in early March. Data theft has increased considerably and has become one of the most serious threats for companies that handle large amounts of personal information from their customers.

Globally, cyberattacks represent a multibillion-dollar industry. According to reports from The Economist, data theft in the retail sector exceeds $500 billion annually, even surpassing the business volume of illegal drug trafficking. These data highlight the importance of maintaining updated security systems and being transparent with customers in case incidents like Consum's occur.

Despite the concern caused by this incident, the supermarket assures that the situation has been controlled. The company has informed the Data Protection Agency to guarantee consumers' rights.

Consum continues to offer its services to more than 4.5M members in the autonomous communities where it operates, with options like savings checks and personalized discounts. Although the incident has been controlled, it is a reminder of the importance of protecting data in an increasingly vulnerable digital world.