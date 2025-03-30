Costco Informs All Its Members of a Change in Hours in the United States

Costco, the renowned membership warehouse chain, has announced an expansion in the operating hours of its gas stations in the United States. This initiative aims to offer greater convenience to its members and strengthen its competitiveness in the fuel market.

The New Hours

Starting with the implementation of this measure, Costco gas stations will operate at the following hours:

Monday to Friday: 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Saturdays: 6:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Sundays: 6:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

| Instagram, @costco_spain

It is important to note that these hours may vary in locations in California and Hawaii. Therefore, members are advised to check the Costco mobile app or its official website for specific information about each station.

Costco Explains Its Decision

The decision to extend the gas station hours comes after a slight decrease in fuel sales during the quarter that ended on February 18, 2025. According to Gary Millerchip, Costco's Chief Financial Officer, this drop was mainly due to a slight decrease in the average price per gallon of gasoline.

Ron Vachris, President and CEO of Costco, commented that the company has extended the hours of its gas stations to make refueling at Costco more accessible for its members. In general, the stations now remain open one hour later than before, and some even open earlier.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Costco

Benefits for Members

The expansion of hours aims to reduce long lines at gas stations, especially during peak hours. By offering broader hours, Costco seeks to provide greater flexibility to its members, allowing them to refuel at more convenient times.

Additionally, Costco is known for offering competitive fuel prices with its Kirkland Fuel brand. In fact, it is, on average, 20 cents cheaper per gallon than the competition.

The Response from Costco Members

The reaction from members to this change has been mostly positive. Many users on social media have expressed their satisfaction with the extended hours, highlighting the convenience this represents for their daily routines. Some members have even requested even broader hours, evidencing the high demand and appreciation for this service.

Impact on the Fuel Market

The fuel industry has experienced significant changes in recent years, with price fluctuations and growing competition. Costco's strategy of extending its gas station hours and offering competitive prices reinforces its position in this market. It attracts more members and fosters loyalty among existing ones.