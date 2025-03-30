Cold Water Shock for Wells Fargo: Confirmed, It Will Pay Up to $5,000

Thousands of Americans could soon receive a significant compensation due to a legal settlement related to unauthorized call recordings. The Credit Wholesale Co. Inc., in collaboration with Wells Fargo Bank and Priority Technology Holdings Inc., has agreed to a $19.5 million payment following a class-action lawsuit.

This legal action accused the companies of recording phone calls without the recipients' permission, violating the California Invasion of Privacy Act (CIPA).

Blow for Wells Fargo: Forced to Pay Thousands in Compensation

The settlement benefits individuals in California who received calls from The Credit Wholesale Co Inc between October 22, 2014, and November 17, 2023. If you or your business received a call during this period, you could be eligible for cash compensation for each call recorded without consent.

| Wells Fargo, Viktor Gladkov

The exact amount of compensation will depend on the number of claims filed. It is estimated that payments could range from $86 to $5,000 per eligible call. To determine the precise amount, the net settlement fund will be divided among the approved claims.

How to File a Claim?

To receive the refund, affected individuals must file a claim by April 11, 2025. It is necessary to provide the phone number and/or business name that received the calls. Make sure to meet the eligibility criteria before submitting your claim.

| Wells Fargo

Although Wells Fargo and the other companies did not admit to any wrongdoing, they agreed to the settlement to solve the claims. This is not the first legal incident Wells Fargo has faced. In December 2022, the bank agreed to pay $3.7 billion for illegal practices in loans and fees.

Opinion of the Affected

Many of the affected have expressed their relief and satisfaction with the reached settlement. They consider it an important step toward privacy protection and hope it serves as a warning to other companies about the importance of respecting consumer rights.

If you believe you were affected by these practices, it is advisable to act quickly. What you need to do is file your claim before the deadline of April 11, 2025, to ensure your potential compensation.