Vinicius, with no way out: his photo in Ibiza confirms what everyone was thinking

Vinicius has once again found himself at the center of attention, not precisely because of his return to Real Madrid training. A photo taken during his vacation in Ibiza has confirmed what many suspected. The Brazilian footballer has been at the heart of a moment that's sparking conversation both inside and outside the white locker room.

The photo in question was published by Semana, and it showed Vinicius in a very close attitude with a mysterious blonde woman. The scene hasn't gone unnoticed, as both were on a yacht enjoying the sun, the sea, and, above all, a notable and evident chemistry. According to the publication, there were affectionate gestures, intense looks, and even kisses, which suggests that there's something more than friendship between them.

This appearance has coincided just before the Brazilian's return to Real Madrid's discipline, which has already started their preseason. While his teammates were preparing to face a demanding campaign, Vinicius made the most of his vacation until the very last moment. Ibiza was one of the chosen destinations, after stops in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, where he also was at the center of highly discussed public moments.

Vinicius's summer ends with rumors overshadowing his return to Real Madrid

Before his Ibiza getaway, Vinicius had unveiled his wax figure in Brazil and had attended Éder Militão's wedding. At all those events, he kept an impeccable image, but this new, more personal appearance has opened a new line of debate. Many fans are wondering who the young woman accompanying him is and whether this relationship could in any way affect his focus for the season.

Real Madrid have already kicked off La Liga with a victory over Osasuna at Santiago Bernabéu. Xabi Alonso has counted on Vinicius as one of his main offensive weapons, and the Brazilian has lived up to expectations. However, these kinds of off-field appearances have caused media noise that, although common for stars of his caliber, still have a certain impact.

Vinicius's private life, more exposed than ever

The truth is that the Brazilian has made the most of the summer, combining professional commitments with moments of pure relaxation. Among all of them, this encounter in Ibiza has drawn the most attention for what it represents. It's not the first time he's been linked to an influencer or model, but this time the images speak for themselves.

Now, with the start of the season, it remains to be seen whether this mysterious companion will become something more stable or if it was simply a summer story. What is clear is that Vinicius, this time, has no escape; the photos have said it all and his private life is making headlines again.