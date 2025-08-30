Nico Williams's mansion in Marbella hides a room that will leave you frozen

Nico Williams's new home in Marbella has sparked enormous interest due to a detail that hasn't gone unnoticed. The young Athletic Club and Spanish national team player has acquired a mansion on the Costa del Sol that holds a very particular secret. It's not just a real estate investment, but a space with an unexpected corner that has surprised even those accustomed to luxury.

The 22-year-old winger, already established as one of the most solid prospects in European soccer, has decided to take another step in his personal life. After spending several summers on the Costa del Sol with his brother Iñaki, Nico has decided to set his base in Marbella with a luxurious villa. According to what was published by La Razón, the house belongs to one of the most exclusive complexes on the well-known Golden Mile.

| Europa Press

The residential complex where his mansion is located isn't just any. Among the shared amenities, an 82 ft. (25 m) indoor pool stands out, designed to offer a training and relaxation environment accessible to very few. This facility, which is complemented by a spa and gym, has been described as one of the jewels of the enclave, becoming that corner that leaves you frozen.

Italian design and prime location: this is Nico Williams's new home

The property, valued at several million euros, is part of the Marbella by Fendi project, a pioneering collaboration between the developer Sierra Blanca and the prestigious Italian design firm. The interior design and common areas bear the Fendi Casa signature, which gives every detail an exclusive character. Thus, Williams hasn't just bought a home, but also a lifestyle marked by sophistication and comfort.

The location chosen by Nico Williams isn't a coincidence either. Marbella's Golden Mile is a five-mile (8 km) boulevard lined with palm trees and tropical vegetation, connecting the historic center with Puerto Banús. It's an enclave where discretion and ostentation coexist, ideal for elite athletes, international businesspeople, and celebrities.

Nico Williams combines privacy, comfort, and Mediterranean lifestyle

In addition to the private facilities, the development offers amenities on par with a five-star resort. It features a social club, a high-end gastrobar, coworking spaces, and even a children's area for families. Security is guaranteed thanks to 24-hour surveillance and a permanent concierge service.

Located less than 0.6 mi. (1 km) from the beach and very close to renowned golf courses and restaurants, Nico Williams's mansion embodies Mediterranean luxury living. For the player, this purchase means not only a retreat for rest between competitions, but also a commitment to establishing roots in one of the most desired areas in Europe. All of this confirms that his success on the field is now also reflected in his personal life.